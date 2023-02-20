‘What a Journey We Have Been Through’

Hilaria Baldwin Says She is ‘Still Standing’ with Alec Baldwin amid Rust Shooting Fallout

Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating the night she and Alec Baldwin met.

On Sunday, the mother of seven shared a photo on Instagram of her and Baldwin, 64, at a New York City restaurant that she wrote was taken “probably a yearish after” she first met the actor.

“12 years ago, this night, we met,” Hilaria, 39, wrote in the caption to her post, which shows Baldwin cuddling up to her inside a restaurant. “What a journey we have had been through, to, in, and around and continuing…every emotional place I don’t think either one of us could have ever predicted.”

“But here we are…still standing, surrounded by all of you amazing humans, our tiny babes…and together,” she wrote. “In it with you, Alec…I’m here, we are here…never alone 🫶🏼”

“This photo is probably a yearish after we met???” she added, tagging the restaurant and adding that her and Baldwin appear “both much younger and less🥴” in the photo.

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Says Family Would ‘Crumble’ Without Fan Support After Alec’s Criminal Charges

Hilaria’s post comes amid continued fallout over Baldwin’s involvement in the 2021 on-set death of of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On Monday, the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office announced that prosecutors dropped the firearms enhancement charge originally brought against the actor/producer.

Had Baldwin been convicted of the involuntary manslaughter and firearms enhancement charges, he would have faced a mandatory five years in jail. He still faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting — that crime would carry a lesser sentence of 18 months if convicted. The amended complaint was filed late Friday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The charge was also dropped against former Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who faces the same involuntary manslaughter charge as Baldwin.

Story continues

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were previously charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to Halyna’s death on Jan. 31. The actor is also facing another civil lawsuit from Halyna’s parents and sister.

RELATED VIDEO: Alec Baldwin to Face Involuntary Manslaughter Charges in ‘Rust’ Shooting Death of Halyna Hutchins

In a statement to PEOPLE on Jan. 19, Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said the announcement of criminal charges against the actor “distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.”

In a January episode of Hilaria’s podcast Witches Anonymous, she opened up about the support her family has received in the wake of the news, even saying the family “would crumble” without that support.

“It’s been an emotional time for my family and I do so want to express to you how grateful I am for your support and your kindness and your reason,” she said during the podcast. “Quite honestly, without it, we would crumble. So thank you so much for being our rock right now because I don’t feel so strong.”