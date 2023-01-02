sara bareilles

Sara Bareilles/Instagram Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett are engaged!

The singer, 43, revealed in an Instagram post early Sunday morning that Tippett, 40, proposed to her.

“Yes to marrying this man. It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES,” Bareilles wrote alongside a photograph of herself looking adoringly at Tippett.

“@joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love,” she continued. “And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding.”

Added Bareilles: “What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you. ❤️.”

The Grammy winner and Tippett met while working together on the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly’s 2007 film Waitress — for which Bareilles wrote the score — during its out-of-town tryout at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts in August 2015.

Tippett played Earl, the moody husband of the story’s protagonist Jenna, though he didn’t initially transfer with the production when it first moved to Broadway in April 2016. He stepped into the role the next year but sadly just missed Bareilles, who’d already completed her sold-out run as Jenna.

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett

Kevin Mazur/Getty Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett

Two years later, the pair made their first public appearances at the opening night for The New Group’s play All the Fine Boys, PEOPLE and EW’s Upfronts Party and the 2017 Tony Awards.

Bareilles and Tippett celebrated their three-year anniversary in September 2019, and the “Love Song” musician posted about the occasion via a gallery of sweet shots of the couple shared to the Girls5eva star’s Instagram. “Three years,” she wrote in the caption to the photos, joking, “Feels like three hundred!”

“Can’t wait for it to be forever,” Bareilles added.

That last line quickly had fans and Bareilles’ close friends scrambling, thinking that she and Tippett were announcing their engagement. The next day, Bareilles clarified.

“We are not engaged, just in love,” she said on her Instagram Story. “Note to self; don’t use the word forever in posts about your relationship because boy, do you get texts about it!”

She went on to share a photo of her ringless hand on Instagram.

“No engaged everyone but thank you for all the cute wishes and the reminder that my post may have [misled] you. Haha sorrryyyyyyy,” she labeled the photo.

Shortly following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Bareilles revealed she tested positive in July of the same year. At the time, she spoke to PEOPLE about recovering with the help of Tippett.

“He did a good job taking care of me,” she said. “He was a good friend and companion through all of that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bareilles opened up about what it’s like to create songs while in a stable relationship. “I had a fear that if I was happy and content in a relationship that I would stop writing music,” she explained. “But now I am seeking and wandering in partnership.”

Joe Tippett, Sara Bareilles

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Joe Tippett and Sara Bareilles

Earlier this year, the “Brave” musician shared a post on Instagram about her experience with taking medication “for the first time” while battling depression and anxiety.

“For me, the truth was that this medicine helped me see myself again, without the cloak of depression and anxiety. I remember myself,” Bareilles wrote in the the post’s caption, before concluding by thanking Tippett for his support.

The singer told him “I love you” and stated she’s “lucky” to have “an incredible partner and angelic friends who have listened, lifted up, comforted and encouraged me to do what needs to be done to feel better.”