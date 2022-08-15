What a Chinese Blockade of Taiwan Would Mean for Global Business

Beijing considers Taiwan, a democratically ruled island near mainland China, as part of its territory. When U.S. House Speaker

Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan this month to support its government, Beijing condemned the trip and conducted military drills with warplanes, ships and missiles to demonstrate its ability to blockade the island.

On Monday, China’s military responded to the surprise arrival in Taiwan of a new delegation of U.S. lawmakers by announcing a resumption of its drills. The delegation, led by Sen. Ed Markey (D., Mass.), met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen .