What 49ers’ Trey Lance must master to become top-flight NFL QB

What Lance must master to become top-flight QB for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Former NFL running Maurice Jones-Drew, now a radio analyst for the Los Angeles Rams, does not doubt 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has more than enough physical skills to thrive.

But success in the NFL is determined by a lot more than the ability to make all the throws, Jones-Drew said on 49ers Talk.

Lance is expected to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers’ starting quarterback in 2022 after impressing coaches and executives behind the scenes during his rookie season.

“A lot of the quarterbacks in the National Football League have the physical skills,” Jones-Drew said. “There aren’t many that don’t have the skillset to throw the ball down the field and do all these different things.

“I think what separates the bad one from the good ones is the mindset. Being able to understand the offensive schematics, understand where you want to go with the ball. I think Jimmy struggled a little bit with that last year.”

Lance spent most of his rookie season learning Kyle Shanahan’s offense and the professional game after coming to the 49ers as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“It’s not the easiest offense to grasp with a lot of shifts and motions and language,” Jones-Drew said. “Now, you have to understand how defenses are going to attack you.

“This year was a really good year for him to learn.”

Lance started two games as a rookie when Garoppolo was injured. Lance completed 41 of 71 pass attempts (57.7 percent) for 603 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also gained 138 yards and one touchdown on 38 rushing attempts.

RELATED: Maiocco: 49ers check all boxes if Brady decides to return

The 49ers are looking to trade Garoppolo this offseason to clear the path for Lance to take over as the starter when the offseason program begins in mid-April.

Story continues

“You’re hoping you get a full OTAs with him, a full preseason with him and then you get some games early on where he can pick up the speed of the game and understand how teams will attack him,” Jones-Drew said.

“He has that ability to run, but you want your quarterback to sit in the pocket and dissect people from the pocket.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast