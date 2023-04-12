What 12 Keanu Reeves stunts looked like behind the scenes

Throughout his 40-year career, Keanu Reeves has pushed the limits of what kinds of action an actor can do on-screen. Keanu’s breakthroughs into action movies were “Point Break” (1991) and “Speed” (1994). In the groundbreaking “The Matrix” (1999) and its sequel “The Matrix Reloaded,” he performed impressive martial-arts moves and wire fu. In “The Matrix Resurrections” (2021), he jumped off a 550-foot skyscraper to pull off the perfect shot. With “John Wick” (2014) and its sequels, Keanu and the stunt team pushed the envelope physically as far as possible. In “John Wick: Chapter 2” (2017), Keanu immersed himself in judo and jujitsu while stunt-driving for parts of the film’s memorable opening scene. In “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” (2019), he learned trick horse riding and participated in a motorcycle sword fight with clever visual effects. In “John Wick: Chapter 4” (2023), Keanu participated in the franchise’s most ambitious action scene yet, which required him to learn how to do a reverse 180 in a muscle car and then do hand-to-hand combat between speeding cars. Own “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Resurrections” on 4K UHD and digital. Image Engine: https://image-engine.com/ https://www.youtube.com/@imageengine https://www.instagram.com/image.engine.vfx/ Tad Griffith: https://www.atadwest.com/stunts https://www.instagram.com/atadwestern/ Gattlin Griffith: https://www.instagram.com/gattlingriffith/