Wharton’s Siegel: Now’s a Good Time to Buy Stocks

Stocks officially have entered a bear market, with the S&P 500 index recently at 3,793, down 21% from its Jan. 3 record closing high of 4,797.

Some experts think the market has further to fall, as inflation roars and the Federal Reserve readies further interest-rate hikes to quell those price increases. 

The Fed tightening risks causing a recession.

But renowned Wharton finance professor Jeremy Siegel, who is generally bullish on stocks, isn’t giving up hope now. 

“Hold in there,” he told CNBC. “If you got cash, begin to employ it. You won’t be sorry a year from now.”