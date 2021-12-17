WH vax videos with Jonas Brothers, Pentatonix appall Twitter

The Biden administration thought it would be a good idea to use Pentatonix to urge Americans to get booster shots as COVID-19 cases rise due to the Omicron variant.

A glance at social media Friday should have told them otherwise.

The White House shared a video on Twitter of Pentatonix – an a cappella singing group that won the third season of NBC’s “The Sing-Off” – belting out a short jingle about boosters.

“We can’t shout ‘get your booster’ from the rooftops of the White House, so we asked @PTXofficial to do us one better,” the official White House account captioned the video. “Find a booster or vaccine appointment near you at http://vaccines.gov.”

“Get your booster/Just like a seat for a little kid /Just like the heat from a rocket ship/Sometimes all you need is a booster,” the group sang in the 18-second clip.

The response on Twitter was immediate, with many asking who the target audience was and others expressing horror at the twee messaging.

“This may legitimately be the worst tweet ever on multiple levels,” suggested one user.

“Vaccine propaganda is the absolute worst genre of music ever created,” cracked another.

“I wish to be fully vaccinated against cringe,” lamented a third.

Half an hour after the White House tweeted its Pentatonix video, the Jonas Brothers – the Disney-boosted pop rock band of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick – posted a TikTok video filmed at the White House.

The 16-second-clip showed the brothers lip-syncing to a viral Sidetalk video in which Coney Islanders talk about President Biden – or in this case, “Byron.”

At the end of the video, Kevin Jonas – in his own voice – asks, “All right, did we get it?”

The camera switches angles to show Biden, positioned to make it seem like he is filming the video.

“We got it,” Biden says with a smile.

Unlike with the Pentatonix video, Twitter reaction was split with many users finding humor in it, but questioning whether there were better uses of everyone’s time.

Others were less pleased.

“Wow. Never thought I’d see the day where I actively hate the Jonas Brothers but here we are,” said one user.

“I hate it here,” stated another.

The videos are not the first time the Biden administration has used celebrities to push vaccinations or other administration policies.

Last month, first lady Jill Biden met with R&B singer Ciara to promote childhood vaccinations. Days later, Biden filmed a TikTok with Bill Nye the Science Guy touting the his Build Back Better spending bill.