WH says Biden is committed to nominating a Black woman to SCOTUS

‘Not a Moment Too Soon’: Dems Exhale as Justice Breyer Says He’ll Go

Pool via GettyPresident Joe Biden just received an opportunity to nominate his first justice to the Supreme Court, and a major test of his ability to navigate the U.S. Senate: Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, is set to retire at the end of this term.NBC News first reported Breyer’s impending retirement on Wednesday. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the news, which set off a flurry of activity in the West Wing, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted