WGA West Reveals 18 Candidates For 2022 Board Of Directors Election – The Hamden Journal

The Writers Guild of America West’s Nominating Committee today revealed the 18 candidates who are running in its board of directors election this year.

Those vying for the eight opens seats are Angelina Burnett, Timothy Dowling, Leah Folta, Justin Halpern, Tom O’Connor, Van Robichaux, John Rogers, David Schulner, Rich Talarico, Danny Tolli, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Ryan Walls and Robert H. Wolfe, along with incumbents Travis Donnelly Ashley Gable, Eric Haywood, Deric A. Hughes and E. Nicholas Mariani.

The WGA West will host a virtual Candidates Night forum, where guild members can pose questions to the candidates, on Wednesday, August 31.

In addition to the candidates selected by the guild’s Nominating Committee, eligible members also can be nominated by petition. Members seeking nomination for the board of directors must obtain 15 member signatures in support of their petitions, per guild rules. The deadline for submitting signed petitions to the WGA West is noon PT Friday, July 22.

The guild’s 2020 board elections saw only one non-incumbent, Haywood, get elected for the two-year term. A total of 2,204 valid ballots were cast in that election.