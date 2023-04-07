WGA Talks Could Extend Into Next Week – The Hamden Journal

The writers guild and the AMPTP sat down on Wednesday as talks continued over the holiday period that had previously been designated a two-week break.

The Hamden Journal understands that there could be even more negotiations next week as Hollywood heads into the fourth week of talks between the two sides. An invitation from the studios is expected to be extended, although nothing is confirmed yet.

Regardless, it shows both sides’ willingness to keep conversations going in a bid to avert a strike.

The WGA would obviously like to secure as favorable a deal as possible as voting begins on Tuesday (April 11) for strike authorization. While writers are expected to overwhelmingly vote in favor of the motion, a large number of writers would like to avoid a strike if they can score a deal that they are happy with.

In its note to members calling for the strike authorization vote, the WGA said that the AMPTP “failed to offer meaningful responses on the core economic issues in any of the WGA’s primary work areas — screen, episodic television and comedy-variety.” It added that “they have listened politely to our presentations and made small moves in only a few areas”.

It’s interesting the comedy-variety, largely covering late-night shows in streaming such as Apple TV+’s The Problem with Jon Stewart, and Peacock’s The Amber Ruffin Show, have such a front and center position in the talks. At the moment, minimums don’t apply in streaming and the WGA is hoping to change this. Insiders are optimistic that a deal can be reached on this issue.

Many writers including Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould and Daniel Kwan, the Oscar winner behind Everything Everywhere All At Once, have been taking to social media to encourage their fellow guild members to vote yes for strike authorization.

Others have shared their stories via the WGA’s own platforms. Ashley Lyle, co-creator of Yellowjackets said, “The studios are getting away with murder and they know it. I think that the money is still there. I think that you hear all these stories about writers making a really good living back in the day and that money hasn’t gone anywhere. It’s just grown. I think that there is a strong reluctance, that is not surprising on the part of these corporations, to keep that piece of the pie that they’ve loopholed through streaming away from writers,” she said. “Ultimately, if we stick together, they can’t do it without us.”

“For some reason people forget that there is no story, there is nothing to shoot without us,” added Charia Rose, who has written on The CW’s All American: Homecoming. “We’re at this weird peak of technology and we’re having a shift happen and when technology shifts, there as creative shifts as well.”

She said that the hope is these negotiations can future-proof the system for new writers as well. “If we don’t get what we need in these contract negotiations, it’ll shift to ‘Hi, I’m Charia, I’m a professional writer, in addition to having a real estate license… it will not be feasible for… our creative passions to be the only thing that we do, if this doesn’t go our way.”

On the other side of the table, the studios argue that streaming has been a boon to writers, both in terms of residuals and increased opportunities for more projects to get greenlit.

For instance, they point to the fact that the number of English-language series increased 35% between 2020/21 and 2021/22 from 174 titles between September 2020 and August 2021 to 238 titles between September 2021 and August 2022.

During the last negotiations between the two sides, the WGA scored a 46% increase in residuals from high-budget streaming shows in a pact that was valued at more than $200M over three years.

However, one issue could be that some of this streaming residual growth hasn’t actually hit writer bank accounts yet.

“What people may not understand that the current formula didn’t hit bank accounts until probably the fall of 2022 and the residuals pay out over time, so there’s a little bit of a time lapse,” said one source.

Voting for strike authorization begins on Tuesday, April 11 at 8:30 p.m. PT and will end Monday, April 17 at noon PT.

While there may be some more negotiations next week, highlighting both sides willingness to keep talking, talks are set to resume full-time on April 17 for eight days, ahead of the contract expiring on May 1.

As many are still predicting a strike – one high-level source told The Hamden Journal last week that they were “95% sure” it will happen – it will be interesting to see whether a deal can be reached over the next three weeks. If not, it won’t be for lack of meetings.