WGA East & Vox Media Reach Agreement On New Contract, Averting Threatened Strike – The Hamden Journal

The WGA East and Vox Media have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, averting a threatened strike. The new contract covers writers, editors, reporters, producers, podcasters and other staffers who work for Vox, The Verge, Eater, Polygon, SB Nation, Recode and Seeker.

“We are thrilled to have reached a deal and it couldn’t have been done without the incredible solidarity among the Vox Media Union,” a guild spokesperson said this afternoon. “The agreement will go to guild members at Vox Media for a ratification vote next week. After the agreement is ratified, we will be able to share details of the deal.”

The two sides came to the brink of a strike but kept bargaining until a deal was reached. A “strike pledge” had been signed by 95% of the covered employees, and on Thursday, more than 300 of them signed a letter to their boss, CEO Jim Bankoff, taking him to task for demanding cost-of-living and 401(k) roll-backs. “Management continues to insist our members accept worse terms on our annual cost of living adjustments than we agreed to in our first contract,” they wrote. “This comes at a time of heightened financial hardship due to high inflation and rising cost of living expenses.”