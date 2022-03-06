WGA East Settles Five-Day Strike Against Gizmodo Media Group – The Hamden Journal

The WGA East’s strike against the Gizmodo Media Group has ended after an agreement was reached on a new contract covering nearly 100 staffers at G/O Media news outlets Gizmodo, Jezebel, The Root, Lifehacker, Kotaku and Jalopnik. Picket lines had gone up outside the parent company’s offices in New York City on Tuesday morning. The tentative agreement now goes to the guild’s Council for approval, and to the bargaining unit for ratification.

“After four days of picketing in the first open-ended strike in digital media, management has acknowledged the strength and demands of our members,” the WGA East/GMG Union said in a statement on Sunday. “To this end, G/O Media agreed to raise salary minimums, severance, and parental leave; maintain our health care while requiring it to be trans-inclusive; and ensure annual increases for our unit members.

“Our members were out on the picket line every day, and their tireless efforts secured better working conditions for all unit members. We want to thank everyone who joined us on the picket line, our vocal supporters on social media, and those who gave to our GoFundMe. Your donations have ensured that none of our staffers and regular contractors had to lose a full paycheck to fight for a fair contract. The money we raised will be given to those who forwent a paycheck while withholding their labor for better working conditions.

“The Union’s efforts, combined with this support, is what made our win possible. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and are excited to get back to work making the blogs, videos, podcasts, and posts that make these websites great.”