WGA East Sets Hearst Magazines Walkout For Thursday; Read Petition – The Hamden Journal

Hundreds of WGA East members who work for Hearst Magazines Media are planning to stage a walkout Thursday to demand a fair contract. The half-day action is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET and will last the remainder of the day.

“WGA East members at Hearst have been bargaining a first contract for over two years and their last scheduled day of negotiations is March 28,” the guild said. “With only one bargaining session left, the Hearst Union is taking collective action with a unit-wide walkout in their fight for a fair first contract.”

Rallies in support of the walkout will be held at four locations: outside the Hearst Tower in Manhattan; at the Hearst offices in Easton, PA; at the Hearst offices in Ann Arbor, MI; and the Hearst offices in Birmingham, AL.

The guild represents some 500 of the publishing giant’s editorial, video, design and photo staff at more than 25 brands including Esquire, Cosmopolitan, Harper’s Bazaar, Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Popular Mechanics, Car & Driver, Oprah Daily, Seventeen, Elle, Redbook and Woman’s Day.

According to the guild, its members employed at Hearst Magazines have been “fighting an intense anti-union campaign by management while trying to win important contract proposals around fair salary minimums, fair wage increases, better severance, and strong anti-harassment protections, among other key issues.”

More than 300 members of the WGA East and WGA West, meanwhile, have signed a petition calling on Hearst “to immediately agree to a union contract that lives up to its status as a leader in this industry.”

See the petition and its signatories below.

“Film, television, and other parts of the media and entertainment industries have long been unionized because creative workers fought for a seat at the table to negotiate fair wages, good benefits, and just working conditions,” the petition states. “Hearst occupies considerable space in the media industry – with key television channels, stations, newspapers, and magazines – and our industry is watching.”

A spokesperson for Hearst Magazines said that “We are committed to fostering a workplace where all employees feel supported. We’ve reached agreement on important issues and look forward to continuing to bargain in good faith and finalizing this process with a fair contract. Negotiations resume next week and we have offered future meeting dates.”

Here’s the petition:

As WGA members in scripted film and television, we stand in solidarity with our colleagues at Hearst Magazines – including Best Products, Bicycling, Car and Driver, Cosmopolitan, Country Living, Delish, ELLE, ELLE Décor, Esquire, Food Network Magazine, Good Housekeeping, Harper’s BAZAAR, HGTV Magazine, House Beautiful, Men’s Health, Oprah Daily, The Pioneer Woman, Popular Mechanics, Prevention, Road & Track, Runner’s World, Seventeen, Town & Country, Veranda, Woman’s Day, and Women’s Health – as they bargain their first union contract.

Film, television, and other parts of the media and entertainment industries have long been unionized because creative workers fought for a seat at the table to negotiate fair wages, good benefits, and just working conditions. Hearst occupies considerable space in the media industry – with key television channels, stations, newspapers, and magazines — and our industry is watching.

We call on the company to immediately agree to a union contract that lives up to its status as a leader in this industry.

In solidarity,

Douglas Abeles (SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE; THE RUNDOWN WITH ROBIN THEDE; NAT GEO EXPLORER)

Peter Ackerman (THE AMERICANS; AMAZING STORIES; THE DIPLOMAT)

Subhah Agarwal (JIM JEFFERIES SHOW ON COMEDY CENTRAL)

Tom Agna (LATE NIGHT WITH CONAN O’BRIEN; THE CHRIS ROCK SHOW; MAD TV)

Sharbari Ahmed (QUANTICO; RICKSHAW GIRL; SLEEPERWAVE FILMS)

Georgianna Aldaco (MIRACLE WORKERS; ALTERNATINO)

Desireena Almoradie (CWA TOWER CLIMBERS; 1199 SEIU HOME CARE APPRECIATION)

Dan Amira (THE DAILY SHOW)

Genevieve Aniello (THE OTHER TWO; GAYME SHOW; TWO BEDROOM)

Will Arbery (SUCCESSION)

Allison Argo (NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC; PBS; ARGOFILMS)

David Auburn (PROOF; THE LAKE HOUSE)

Benjamin August (REMEMBER)

Kevin Avery (THE GREAT NORTH/FOX)

Gregory Baird (YOU’RE NOT REAL)

Madalyn Baldanzi (MR. STUDENT BODY PRESIDENT)

Rhonda Baraka (HOLIDAY HERITAGE; MIRACLE IN MOTOR CITY)

Beanie Barnes (THE YEAR AFTER; LONG SLOW EXHALE)

Moriah Barth (THE MURDER TAPES; MOUNTAIN LIFE)

Kristen Bartlett (HOW TO DIE ALONE)

Jeffrey Baumgardner (THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH)

Nikole Beckwith (THE FIRST LADY; IMPULSE)

Chris Belair (TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON; SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE; LETTERMAN)

Nick Bernardone (FEAR THE WALKING DEAD; UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT; MARVEL’S WASTELANDERS)

Rex Best (THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL; THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS)

Hilary Bettis (THE AMERICANS)

Angad Bhalla (HERMANS HOUSE)

David Blistein (EMPEROR OF ALL MALADIES; THE MAYO CLINIC; HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT)

Sage Boggs (TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON)

Eboni Booth (JULIA)

Lori Bores (ST. IGNATIUS LOYOLA)

Ivan Brandon (FOR THE PEOPLE)

Natalee Branham (THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW)

Heidi Brod (SEEING RED)

Adam Brooks (IMPOSTERS; DEFINITELY MAYBE; MOZART IN THE JUNGLE)

Megan Broussard (THE CHASE)

Scott Brown (CASTLE ROCK; SHARP OBJECTS)

Richard Buddenhagen (60 MINUTES)

Liz Cackowski (SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE; WINE COUNTRY; GIRLS 5 EVA)

Yasmine Cadet (BLUE BLOODS)

Haley Cameron Doyle (CITY ON A HILL)

Kay Cannon (CINDERELLA; PITCH PERFECT; GIRLBOSS; 30 ROCK)

Carl Capotorto (THE DEUCE; TOMMY; VINYL)

Ellen Carl (GOOD MORNING AMERICA)

Jordan Carlos (FIRST WIVES CLUB; EVERYTHING’S TRASH; PARTY DOWN)

Emma Carmichael (WYATT CENAC’S PROBLEM AREAS)

James Carter (LIFE TIME)

Pat Cassels (FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE)

Christine Cestaro (THE TONIGHT SHOW)

Dan Chamberlain (THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON)

John Ciapciak (BLUE BLOODS)

River Clegg (THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT; THE OPPOSITION WITH JORDAN KLEPPER)

Larry Cohen (BERLIN STATION)

Robert Cohen (LAW & ORDER: SVU)

Daniel Colameco (LIGHT OF MY LIFE)

Brandon Cole (MAC; OK GARAGE; PETE SMALLS IS DEAD)

Devon Coleman (MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000)

Laurie Collyer (SHERRYBABY; SUNLIGHT JR.; BILLIONS)

Colin Costello (THE STREAM; MOOCHIE KALALA DETECTIVES CLUB; ALTERNATE UNIVERSE)

Zachary Cregger (BARBARIAN)

Sean Crespo (FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE)

Lisa Takeuchi Cullen (THE ENDGAME; LAW & ORDER: SVU; THE ORDAINED)

Richard Culliton (DAYS OF OUR LIVES; AS THE WORLD TURNS)

Neil Cuthbert (HOCUS POCUS)

Francisca Da Silveira (NOT FOR PROFIT)

Jonathan Daly (THE CHASE; CASH CAB)

Bonnie Datt (WGAE COUNCIL MEMBER)

Stephani DeLuca (THE DEUCE)

Zoe Denis (THE NEVERS)

Tova Diker (INSIDE AMY SCHUMER)

Matthew Dixon

Bryan Donaldson (LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS)

Nicole Drespel (CHRIS GETHARD SHOW; FIRST WIVES CLUB; HARLEM)

Chris Duffy (WYATT CENAC’S PROBLEM AREAS)

Cirocco Dunlap (RUSSIAN DOLL; BIG MOUTH; MAN SEEKING WOMAN)

Barbara Dury (60 MINUTES)

Nicole Eastman (THE UGLY TRUTH; LOADED; OVER THE EDGE)

Amal El-Mohtar (THIS IS HOW YOU LOSE THE TIME WAR)

Desiree Elder (SHOTGUN MARY)

Lolis Elie (BOSCH; CHERISH THE DAY; THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE)

Lee Ellenberg (THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON)

Amy Engelberg (FULLER HOUSE; DAYTIME DIVAS)

David Epstein (PALOOKAVILLE; SWORN TO VENGEANCE)

Mathan Erhardt (FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE)

Brad Evans (THE TONIGHT SHOW)

Ana Fabrega (LOS ESPOOKYS)

Daniel Ferris (THE CLASS; FRIENDS)

Joshua Ferris (THEN WE CAME TO THE END; TELL EVERYONE)

Jo Firestone (ZIWE)

Harold Fischer (PHOENIX COMMUNICATIONS)

Brendan Fitzgibbons (ALTERNATINO)

Kerthy Fix (TEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER; MTV; STRANGE POWERS; WHO TOOK THE BOMP? LE TIGRE ON TOUR)

Troy Fluker (2022 HIP HOP AWARDS; BET AWARDS 2022)

Suzanne Flynn (GENERAL HOSPITAL)

Kaitlin Fontana (BLACK & WHITE)

Noah Forman (THE CHRIS GETHARD SHOW; CASH CAB)

Rj Fried (STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS TOONING OUT THE NEWS; TRIUMPH ELECTION SPECIALS; LATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMAN)

Sarah Gallagher (LA LAW; FAMILY LAW; THE DIVISION)

Stephen Gallagher (THE FORGOTTEN; ELEVENTH HOUR; CRUSOE)

Alison Gaylin (NORMANDY GOLD)

Terence George (HOTEL RWANDA; THE PROMISE)

Chris Gethard (THE CHRIS GETHARD SHOW)

Marta Gibbons (THIRTEEN/WNET)

Juliet Giglio (REBA MCENTIRE’S CHRISTMAS IN TUNE; DEAR CHRISTMAS; CHRISTMAS RESERVATIONS)

Gina Gionfriddo (LAW & ORDER; FBI: MOST WANTED; HOUSE OF CARDS)

Daniel Goforth (WALK. RIDE. RODEO.)

Graham Gordy (QUARRY/CINEMAX; TRUE DETECTIVE/HBO; RECTIFY/SUNDANCE)

Heywood Gould (FORT APACHE THE BRONX; COCKTAIL; ONE GOOD COP)

David Grant (A MILLION LITTLE THINGS; CODE BLACK)

Asudeh Green (SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE; SHRILL; I LOVE THAT FOR YOU)

Gregory Greenberg (GAME OVER; THE CHRIS ROCK SHOW)

Timothy Greenberg (LIVING WITH YOURSELF; THE DAILY SHOW)

Brian Greene (THE CHASE)

Eli Grober (THE TONIGHT SHOW)

Jason Gruich (COP CAM)

Kirsten Guenther (DEAR JULIET)

Elissa Guest (FRANKIE AND HAZEL)

Geoffrey Haggerty (DAILY SHOW; LAST WEEK TONIGHT)

Hallie Haglund (THE DAILY SHOW; WYATT CENAC’S PROBLEM AREAS)

Gerard Hammink (ABC WORLD NEWS NOW)

Dream Hampton (SURVIVING R KELLY)

Leigh Hampton (WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE; PAID OFF WITH MICHAEL TORPEY)

Henry Hand (STEP UP: HIGH WATER; HOUSE OF PAYNE; SOMEBODIES)

Jill Hargrave (ABC NEW YORK NEWSONE)

Jake Hart

John Haskell (TONIGHT SHOW)

Afonso Henrique (THE OTHER CAPULET)

Adrianna Hernandez-Stewart (TIME OF DAY MEDIA)

Mark Heyman (BLACK SWAN; SKELETON TWINS; THE BOOGEYMAN)

Logan Hill (ASK ADAM)

Linda Hirsch (PBS FRONTLINE)

Sandy Honig (THREE BUSY DEBRAS)

Allison Hord (LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS)

Soo Hugh (PACHINKO; TERROR; WHISPER)

Monet Hurst-Mendoza (LAW & ORDER: SVU)

Liz Hynes (LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER)

Alexandra Ivker (THREE WOMEN)

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (KINDRED)

Kyle Jarrow (VALOR; STAR TREK DISCOVERY; THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL)

Cord Jefferson (WATCHMEN; THE GOOD PLACE; MASTER OF NONE)

Michael Johnson (SHERLOCK HOLMES; POMPEII; MUTE)

Phil Johnston (THE BROTHERS GRIMSBY; A MERRY FRIGGIN’ CHRISTMAS; CEDAR RAPIDS)

Rolin Jones (PERRY MASON; INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE)

Hillary Jordan (WHEN SHE WOKE; THE WALLS)

Mitra Jouhari (BIG MOUTH; THREE BUSY DEBRAS; HIGH MAINTENANCE)

Tian Jun Gu (HOUSE OF CARDS; Y – THE LAST MAN; INTERROGATION)

Miles Kahn (FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE)

Michael Kassin (THE MASTERS)

Mj Kaufman (THE CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA)

David Keller (CBS SPORTS; ASSISTANT ART DIRECTOR)

Joseph Kelly (I KILL GIANTS)

Lodge Kerrigan (CLEAN; SHAVEN; KEANE; THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE)

Larry Ketron (GHOST CAT; THE RETRIEVERS)

Michael Kirk (PUTIN AND THE PRESIDENTS; LIES, POLITICS AND DEMOCRACY; PELOSI’S POWER)

Matthew Kirsch (LATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMAN)

Laurence Klavan (THE ADVENTURES OF SUPERBOY)

James Kocot (TRACY ULLMAN SHOW)

Nurit Koppel (THE ETHICIST)

David Korr (SESAME WORKSHOP)

Celery Kovinsky (THE LAST SAMURAI)

Mark Kramer (LAST WEEK TONIGHT)

Carolyn Kresky (PBS STUFF OF DREAMS)

Marc Kristal (TORN APART; SAIGON ’68)

Casey Kurtti ( TWO AGAINST TME)

Richard Lagravenese (THE FISHER KING; BEHIND THE CANDELABRA)

Scott Landes (WORKAHOLICS; MA; THE MACHINE)

Marilyn Larson (FOF COMMUNICATIONS)

Victor LaValle (THE CHANGELING; THE DEVIL IN SILVER)

Mimi Leahey (ALL MY CHILDREN; AS THE WORLD TURNS; ANOTHER WORLD)

Garrianna Lee (THE MS. PAT SHOW)

Haruna Lee (THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT; PACHINKO)

Janice Legnitto (PBS FRONTLINE)

Rebecca Lenkiewicz (SHE SAID; COLETTE; THE OVERSTORY)

Marianne Leone (CONQUISTADORA)

David Levinson Wilk (THE CHASE; $100;000 PYRAMID; WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE)

Gabe Liedman (PEN15; BROAD CITY; BROOKLYN NINE-NINE)

Geoffrey Loftus (HERO IN THE FAMILT)

Gerald Long (BUSH CHILD OF FREEDOM)

Quincy Long (THE JOY OF GOING SOMEWHERE DEFINITE)

Craig Lucas (LONGTIME COMPANION; PRELUDE TO A KISS; THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA)

Wendy MacLeod (GOODMAN THEATER; PLAYWRIGHTS HORIZONS)

Emily Mandel (THE GLASS HOTEL)

James Marino (THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH)

Megan Martin (ANIMAL KINGDOM)

Caroline Martin (ASTRONOMY CLUB; TONIGHT SHOW)

Kelly Masterson (BEFORE THE DEVIL KNOWS YOU’RE DEAD; SNOWPIERCER; KILLING KENNEDY)

James McBride (MIRACLE AT ST. ANNA)

Geri McCall (WBBM)

Diana Mccorry (LONG DISTANCE)

Juliet McDaniel (MRS. AMERICAN PIE)

Katherine McGee (BROADCAST NEWS)

Maria McIndoo (MONARCH)

Timothy Meadows (SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE)

Felipe Medina (THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT)

Jeffrey Meyer (THE GRIND)

Arthur Meyer (THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON)

William Miles (GROWNISH; SOUTH SIDE; SHERMAN’S SHOWCASE)

Henry Miller

Deborah Miller (DAILY SHOW)

Lauren Minnerath (RED EARTH)

Benjamin Moore (TALES)

Ian Morgan (LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS)

Oren Moverman (THE MESSENGER; LOVE & MERCY; TIME OUT OF MIND)

Solvan Naim (IT’S BRUNO)

Allan Neuwirth (DRAWN IN; BUBBLE GUPPIES; THE BUG DIARIES)

Brett Neveu (ERIC LARUE; NIGHT’S END)

Derek Nguyen (THE HOUSEMAID; THE RESEMBLANCE; NORMAN MAO)

Martha Nochimson (RYAN’S HOPE; SEARCH FOR TOMORROW; GUIDING LIGHT)

Haakon Nygaard-ostby (THE EXPANSE)

Rory O’Connor (PBS FRONTLINE)

Emily O’Connor (SHARP ENTERTAINMENT; JAX MEDIA; ITN PRODUCTIONS)

Patricia Olsen (CBS NEWS)

Joseph Opio (THE DAILY SHOW)

Monica Padrick (THIS FOOL; CENTRAL PARK; SKINS)

Jaime Paglia (TWO JOES ENTERTAINMENT)

Dennis Paoli (HUNTER COLLEGE;)

Zhubin Parang (THE DAILY SHOW)

Jiehae Park (BRIGHTSIDE; MARVEL’S RUNWAY)

Owen Parsons (LAST WEEK TONIGHT; THE DAILY SHOW)

Joshua Payne (DAMAGES)

Brandi Payne (YOUR HONOR; HAPPY FACE)

Naima Pearce (A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW; FRASIER)

Diana Peralta (FORD APARTMENTS)

Camille Perri (WHEN KATIE MET CASSIDY)

Ben Philippe (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING; INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE; LUCKY HANK)

Arthur Phillips (BLOODLINE; TOKYO VICE; DAMAGES)

Michael Pielocik (THE TONIGHT SHOW)

Jasmine Pierce (SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE; THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON; BIG MOUTH)

Jeremy Pikser (BULWORTH)

Zachary Poitras (THE TONIGHT SHOW; FUNNY OR DIE; THE ONION)

Meredith Post (DAYS OF OUR LIVES; AS THE WORLD TURNS; SANTA BARBARA)

Robert Powers (TOONING OUT THE NEWS; OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT)

C Quintana (ORPHAN BLACK: ECHOES)

Daniel Radosh (THE DAILY SHOW)

Ryan Raimann (BETTER THINGS)

Lorelei Ramirez (HIGH MAINTENANCE; NATIONAL LAMPOON; ADULT SWIM)

Terri Randall (NOVA)

Joe Randazzo (THE HISTORY OF SWEAR WORDS; WELL DONE WITH SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO)

Lisa Randolph (PRODIGAL SON; JESSICA JONES; STAR TREK: DISCOVERY)

Michael Rauch (INSTINCT)

Seth Reiss (THE MENU, LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS)

James Renner (FEARFUL SYMMETRY)

Andrew Rheingold (SPONGEBOB; BEAVIS AND BUTTHEAD; PHINEAS AND FERB)

Michael Rhoa (FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE)

Robert Rivielle (CBS EVENING NEWS)

Albertina Rizzo (THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON)

Matthew Roberts (LATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMAN; LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN; 29TH SAG AWARDS)

Celine Robinson (LAW & ORDER: SVU; AMERICAN RUST; GRENDEL)

Kathleen Rohan (CBS2 NEW YORK; WABC EYEWITNESS NEWS)

Melissa Rose (SHARP ENTERTAINMENT; CBS NEWS; HALFYARD)

Abby Rosebrock (A LADY’S GUIDE TO SELLING OUT)

Lawrence Rosenberg (SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE; NATHAN FOR YOU; IT’S PERSONAL WITH AMY HOGGART)

Jason Ross (THE DAILY SHOW; THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON; THE PRESIDENT SHOW)

Sharyn Rothstein (ORPHAN BLACK SPIN-OFF; SUITS)

Craig Rowin (SEARCH PARTY; BLESS THIS MESS)

Albert Ruben (KOJAK)

Noah Rubenstein (KINDRED)

Douglas Rushkoff (PBS FRONTLINE)

Eben Russell (ALONE TOGETHER; WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE)

Lorena Russi (PAUSE WITH SAM JAY)

Dante Russo (A MILLION LITTLE THINGS; THE ODD COUPLE)

Richard Russo (EMPIRE FALLS; TWILIGHT; THE ICE HARVEST)

Constance Rybka (THE VAULT)

Ira Sachs (LOVE IS STRANGE; LITTLE MEN; FRANKIE)

John Saffron (KNOTS LANDING; AS THE WORLD TURNS)

Andrew Saito (DAN BROWN’S THE LOST SYMBOL)

Ana Salceda (NATURE: SEARCHING FOR VELCRO)

Anthony Saltzman (THEM)

Larry Santana (UNIVERSAL WRITERS PROGRAM)

Frank Santopadre (THE VIEW)

Rebecca Scalese (LAND OF THE GIANTS: TITANS OF TECH; LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER)

Sara Schaefer (HISTORY OF SWEAR WORDS; THE MARK TWAIN PRIZE)

Karen Schaler (REDISCOVERING CHRISTMAS)

James Schamus (CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON; THE ICE STORM; SOMOS)

Ellen Schecter (READING RAINBOW)

Louis Martin Schousboe (JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU)

Mike Scollins (LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS; SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE)

Robert Seidman (LUSH LIFE: BILLY STRAYHORN; JOSEPH PULITZER: VOICE OF THE PEOPLE; WAITING FOR BECKETT)

Jonathan Sethna (THE GOD GENE)

Christina Shackelford (LAST WEEK TONIGHT)

Lara Shapiro (THE AMERICANS)

John Sheahan (ABC WORLD NEWS NOW)

Nina Shengold (LABOR OF LOVE; BLIND SPOT; UNWED FATHER)

Christopher Shinn (THE HOME; OPEN CITY)

Jennifer Siedun (CBS NEWS)

Jen Silverman (TALES OF THE CITY)

John Simmons (V; POLTERGEIST)

Courtney Simon (AS THE WORLD TURNS; GUIDING LIGHT; GENERAL HOSPITAL)

Charly Simpson (AMERICAN RUST)

Zachary Sklar (JFK; FEAST OF THE GOAT; HANYUT)

Scott Smith (A SIMPLE PLAN; THE RUINS; SIBERIA; THE BURNT ORANGE HERESY)

Martin Smith (PBS FRONTLINE)

Andrew Smith (SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE; THE MAIN EVENT; WHO’S THAT GIRL?)

Alexandra Song-Xia (PRAISE PETEY; RICK AND MORTY; THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON)

Jen Statsky (HACKS)

Mark Steinbach (SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE)

Alexandra Stewart (THE NIGHTLY SHOW WITH LARRY WILMORE; AMEND: THE FIGHT FOR AMERICA)

Alyssa Stonoha (THREE BUSY DEBRAS)

Duane Swierczynski (THE GUILTY; REVOLVER; REDHEAD)

Christopher Tartaro (THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON)

Judy Tate (DAYS OF OUR LIVES; AS THE WORLD TURNS)

Monique Taylor (NATGEO)

Marc Theobald (ESPN; ESPY’S; THE LAST O.G)

Robert Thomas (DICKINSON; BETTER THINGS)

Paul Thureen (SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE; DRIVEWAYS)

Katie Tibaldi (HARLEM)

Mahyad Tousi (UNITED STATES OF AL; REMOTE; 1001)

Peter Trivelas (ABC NEW YORK NEWSONE)

Bryan Tucker (SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE; KENAN)

Ikechukwu Ufomadu (ZIWE; TOONING OUT THE NEWS)

Natasha Vaynblat (THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON)

Holly Walker (THE NIGHTLY SHOW WITH LARRY WILMORE; A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW; FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE; THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW)

Tina Ward (ANYONE BUT ME)

Suzanne Weber (ANDI MACK; LIZZIE MCGUIRE)

Michael Weber (THE DISASTER ARTIST; PAPER TOWNS)

Justin Weinberger (THE AMERICANS)

Ryann Weir (THE DARLINGS)

Erica Weiss (THE RED LINE)

Colleen Werthmann (DAILY SHOW; NIGHTLY SHOW; ACADEMY AWARDS)

Justice Whitaker (SHANGO LIGHT FILMS)

Matthew Whitaker (UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT; MR. MAYOR; GIRLS5EVA)

Joseph White (SAN PEDRO)

Sharr White (THE AFFAIR)

Adam Wiesen (TALES; EAST NEW YORK)

Michael Winship (PRESIDENT; WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA; EAST)

Sabrina Wu (DOOGIE KAMEALOHA MD)

Matthew Wygodny (BEACON 23)

Celeste Yim (SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE)

Julia Young (DESUS & MERO)

Mauricio Zacharias (PASSAGES; FRANKIE; LOVE IS STRANGE)

Jorge Zamacona (LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME; CITY ON A HILL)

Moujan Zolfaghari (HELPSTERS; THE DETOUR)

Alan Zweibel (SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE; IT’S GARRY SHANDLING’S SHOW; HERE TODAY)

.