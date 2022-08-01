WGA East Sets 2022 Election Slate, First Since Guild’s Restructuring – The Hamden Journal

The WGA East is holding its first election since its members voted overwhelmingly in June to restructure the guild to ensure a more “balanced representation” among its three work sectors: film/television/streaming, broadcast/cable/streaming news, and online media.

In the vice presidential elections, Sara David, running unopposed, will be elected vice president representing online media members, while Matt Nelko, Philip Pilato and Kathy McGee are vying for the vice presidency representing broadcast/cable/streaming news.

The only other contested race involves seven candidates running for six seats on the Council representing the film/TV/streaming work sector: Gene Koprowski and incumbents Erica Saleh, A.M. Homes, Monica Lee Bellais, Gina Gionfriddo, Tian Jun Gu and Kaitlin Fontana.

The three candidates running unopposed for the three Council seats representing the broadcast/cable/streaming news sector are Gail Lee, Justin Raffael DiLauro and Elizabeth Godvik.

The two candidates running unopposed for two Council seats representing the online media work sector are Susan Rinkunas and Jessica Schulberg.

Voting among current, active guild members begins September 1 and will close September 15 during the guild’s annual membership meeting. Members can only vote for candidates in their work sector.