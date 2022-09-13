WGA East Members Employed At Audacy Unanimously Ratify New Contract – The Hamden Journal

A new four-year contract between the WGA East and Audacy, formerly CBS Radio, has been ratified unanimously by the 57 members employed under it. The guild’s new agreement with the country’s second-largest radio company coverers WGA East members employed at radio stations KNX Los Angeles, WCBS New York City and WBBM Chicago.

The agreement calls for annual wage increases, starting with a 3% raise for most employees that is retroactive to April 6. It also includes improved vacation benefits, higher fees for acting editors at WBBM, improved diversity and inclusion language and digital training.

“Audacy needs the talent and hard work of our members to craft audio content,” said WGA East executive director Lowell Peterson. “This agreement underscores that the foundation of our power as a union is our members – their engagement and solidarity.”

“We are proud of the agreement we were able to present to our fellow guild members at Audacy for ratification, and we are happy to see that they agreed,” the union’s bargaining committee said in a statement. “This was by no means an easy negotiation. We faced a difficult challenge in ensuring Audacy would make sufficient contributions for our pension, and this was critical to our members. Thanks to member solidarity, we were able to secure the future of our pension, amongst many other gains that will benefit us. We thank our fellow members for their support, because we would not have won this agreement without everyone standing together.”

According to the guild, highlights of the contract include:

• Newswriters, editors, promo writers and grandfathered WCBS desk assistants (in the WGA pension) will receive annual increases in each year of the contract between 2% and 3%.

• WBBM associate producers (not in the WGA pension) will receive an hourly salary increase of up to $16.90 for employees who have been working at the company for more than five years.

• Effective April 1, 2023, WBBM acting editor fee increases to $3.50 per hour.

• Vacation time increase to three weeks after three years and four weeks after 10 years.

• Improved Diversity Committee language addresses training and funding for diversity initiatives.

• The company will provide digital training, including web production and podcasting.

• The company agrees to meet to discuss editorial standards at WBBM.

• The company may provide commuting reimbursements for work during overnight shifts, or inclement weather, or breaking news assignments.

• The company will meet to discuss hazard pay in the event of a health or safety emergency.

• Employees may use a floating holiday for Juneteenth.