We’ve unearthed your first look at the new ‘Indiana Jones’ Lego sets

Lego Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol playset (Photo: Lego)

Throw us the idol, and we’ll throw you the bricks! With Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones set to return for his fifth — and final — tomb-raiding blockbuster this summer, Lego has put together a series of new playsets that honors the archeologist adventurer’s rich cinematic history. Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look at two of these movie-specific plastic recreations, which will be available on Lego’s official website on April 1, ahead of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny‘s June 30 bow in movie theaters.

Going chronologically, the Lego Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol set transports fans back to the classic opening sequence from Raiders of the Lost Ark, complete with a bricktacular recreation of cinema’s most famous rolling boulder. The 1,545-piece set features minifigs of Indy (of course), as well as Alfred Molina’s duplicitous Satipo, Paul Freeman’s Belloq and an unlucky Hovitos warrior.

Lego Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol (Photo: Lego)

Besides the aforementioned boulder, other interactive functions in Lego’s tricked-out temple include a collapsable wall, a trapdoor and a death-defying cavern-swinging jump. Never let it be said that Indiana Jones doesn’t know how to show toy fans a good time.

Outrun a brick boulder in Lego’s Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol playset. (Photo: Lego)

Once you’re done exploring that subterranean temple, take a father-son trip through the skies with Lego’s Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase. Inspired by Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, this set pairs Indy with his disapproving dad, Henry Jones Sr., who still can’t forgive his kid for borrowing the name of the family dog for his whip-cracking alter ego.

Lego Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase (Photo: Lego)

Besides a projectile-firing fighter plane, this kid-friendly set also comes with a vintage convertible car that can get up to some serious land cruising speeds. Just don’t try to send it airborne or you’ll likely have to rebuild your getaway vehicle mid-chase.

Lego Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase (Photo: Lego)

Don’t touch that dial! Fresh Indiana Jones toy announcements are destined to come as James Mangold’s film races closer and closer to its theatrical premiere date.

Lego’s Indiana Jones playsets are available April 1 on Lego.com.