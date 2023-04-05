WEtv Programming Chief Lauren Gellert Exits – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Gellert, who oversees original programming at WEtv, is leaving the AMC Networks’ cable station.

The Hamden Journal understands that Gellert, who was EVP of Development and Original Programming, is leaving after more than ten years at the network, which is known for series such as Bridezillas, Growing Up Hip Hop and Life After Lockup.

Gellert is leaving to pursue new opportunities.

She was responsible for the network’s reality slate, particularly its Thursday and Friday nights, where Marriage Boot Camp, Growing Up Hip Hop and Love After Lockup helped it become the number one cable network for Black women on both nights.

The network also moved into documentaries with the likes of Power, Influence and Hip-Hop, which traces the rise of Jermaine Dupri and his record label So So Def and Untold Stories of Hip Hop, hosted by radio personality Angie Martinez.

Before Gellert joined AMC Networks in 2012, she was the VP of production and development for ION Media Networks, where she was responsible for all unscripted series and she had other roles at RDF, TruTV, Court TV and VH1.

“I’m so grateful for my time at this company, for the shows we were able to bring into the homes of millions of viewers. I’ve loved every minute of the experience and feel incredibly blessed to have been able to work with our talent, our incredible production partners and our internal team to drive the business and brand forward,” Gellert said. “Our sweet spot at WEtv has always been putting real and relatable people up on screen, and that’s why the network has been able to have such an impact in the hearts and minds of our fans, across so many shows and reality franchises.”

“Lauren has been the driving force behind WEtv’s original programming during a period of unquestioned growth, success and impact, even as viewing habits changed,” added Brett Dismuke, general manager of WEtv and ALLBLK. “The network’s ability over the last decade to not only make shows, but to build reality franchises that spanned multiple successful series has been remarkable, and that is a credit to Lauren and her team. We wish her nothing but the best.”