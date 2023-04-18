WEtv Greenlights Expansion Of Growing Up Hip Hop & Music Drama – The Hamden Journal

WE tv has commissioned two new music-centric series.

During Tuesday’s Upfronts, AMC Studios’ President of Original Programming Dan McDermott announced an expansion of the Growing Up Hip Hop franchise with the unscripted series Toya & Reginae, as well as a new scripted series based on the life of music managing mogul Deb Antney, Bev is Boss.

Toya & Reginae will feature ex-wife and daughter of hip hop legend Lil Wayne, Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter, both of whom appeared on Growing Up Hip Hop. On each episode, fans will get to peek behind the curtain and see who they truly are: what’s happening in their love lives, how they navigate those relationships in conjunction with their exciting and demanding careers and their relationship with each other. As happy as they seem on social media, their lives are unpredictable and full of chaos as they navigate a seemingly dysfunctional family.

“I’m so excited to let viewers back into our lives to see what my family has been up to since you’ve seen us last,” Johnson-Rushing said in a statement.

The series will debut this fall, exclusively on WE tv and sister streamer ALLBLK.

Bev is Boss is a scripted drama that will follow the career of Deb Antney, who rose to fame for breaking the careers of several high-profile artists, such as Gucci Mane, French Montana and Nicki Minaj. She is the mother of acclaimed rapper Waka Flocka Flame and is infamous for her ‘no holds barred’ approach to the business.

Antney serves as executive producer and, during series development, candidly shared her life experiences, an audacious yet bracingly rare occurrence in the business of entertainment. Her story will unfold over an eight-episode season this summer on WE tv.

“Being vulnerable and letting others in isn’t exactly a comfortable place for me,” said Antney. “However, it’s where I needed to go creatively to tell this uniquely personal story. Working with Jamie and his team to bring my story to life has been deeply rewarding on a professional level. Bev is Boss pulls back the curtain on my personal journey and invites the world to experience each step along the way.”

Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner Executive Produce for Foxxhole Productions alongside Executive Producers Antney and Nikaya D. Brown Jones, who also serves as Showrunner. Trey Haley serves as Co-EP and Director and Carl Weber as Co-EP and Writer. Nikki Love and Ashley McFarlin Executive Produce for WE tv.

Growing Up Hip Hop and Toya & Reginae are produced by Entertainment One (eOne) with Tara Long and Gennifer Gardiner serving as executive producers alongside Datari Turner of Datari Turner Productions. Ashley McFarlin executive produces for WE tv.