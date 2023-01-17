‘Westworld’ Co-Creator Lisa Joy Selected As Jury President Of Series Mania Festival’s International Competition – The Hamden Journal

Lisa Joy, the Emmy-nominated writer, director and producer of shows like Westworld and Pushing Daisies, has been selected as Jury President for this year’s Series Mania Festival and its International Competition.

In a cocktail event at the Général de France at Los Angeles, Laurence Herszberg, Founder and General Director, and Frederic Lavigne, Artistic Director, of Series Mania, made the announcement.

“We are very pleased to be announcing here in Los Angeles that the multi-talented, remarkably versatile, Lisa Joy will be our Jury President for the upcoming edition of Series Mania. Lisa’s experience and passion for creating complex and big canvas stories, coupled with her many credits including the highly successful drama series Westworld, make her the perfect choice to be leading our international jury. We look forward to welcoming her to Lille,” said Herszberg.

Joy will be present in Lille, along with other jury members who will be announced shortly, and will award the Grand prize for best series, as well as the prizes for best actress, best actor, and best writing.

“I am thrilled to serve as Jury president of the 2023 Series Mania. The festival is an inspiring celebration of the great, diverse, and international stories being told in television. It’s also a community of some of the most exciting storytellers and new voices working today. I’m honored to be a part of it,” Joy added.

Additional awards will also be presented during the Closing Night Ceremony on March 24. As part of Series Mania, the Series Mania Forum, the industry arm of the Festival, will be held March 21-23, 2023 with the Lille Dialogues set for March 23.