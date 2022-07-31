Weston leaves on cart, significant injury feared

Injuries are a part of football. A very physical sport with very big people moving very fast is bound to lead to people getting hurt. When injuries become problematic is either when they hit the top-level players on a team or when they hit a specific position group especially hard.

For the Cleveland Browns, the latter has been a problem during the first week of training camp. The wide receiver position, which wasn’t considered overall deep to begin with, has been hit with a few important injuries.

The first two, David Bell and Anthony Schwartz, are not expected to be major but could cost each player important practice time. For Bell as a rookie, early assimilation is important. For Schwartz, getting confidence back after a rough rookie year would be vital.

On Saturday another injury happened at the position with Isaiah Weston being carted off with what seemed to be something serious:

According to Brad Stainbrook, the injury is to his ACL but may not be a complete tear.

Weston was a very interesting undrafted free agent addition for the team. At 6’3″, Weston ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He has the best athletic score of all receivers since 1987.

With the Browns off on Sunday, we are unlikely to get official word from the team until they return on Monday.

