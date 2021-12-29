Westminster Kennel Club Postpones Show, Cites Covid-19 Spike – The Hamden Journal

There’s a saying that every dog has its day. That’s true for 2022 as well, only the day will be pushed back slightly because of the omicron variant Covid-19 spike

The 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has been postponed from its January date at Madison Square Garden. Dogdom’s biggest night was set from Jan. 24-26, but the club’s board of governors has opted to present it later this year because of the rising tide of Covid cases.

“The health and safety of all participants in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are paramount,” the group said in a statement. “We appreciate the community’s continued interest and support as we delay the show to a time when we can safely convene.” No new date has been announced.

The postponement marks the second year in a row that the show has been disrupted. Last year, the eent was moved to June at the Lyndhurst mansion, a property of the National Trust for Historic Preservation in the Westchester, New York suburb of Tarrytown. Spectators were not allowed and handlers had to be vaccinated or present a negative test.