Associated Press

Dog show 101: What’s what at the Westminster Kennel Club

Thousands of dogs started competing Monday toward the best in show prize at the illustrious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. More than 3,000 canines, as wee as Chihuahuas and as massive as mastiffs, signed up to vie for best in show. The contestants represent 209 breeds and varieties (a variety is a subset of a breed; think toy poodle vs. standard poodle).