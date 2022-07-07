Western weapons successfully deployed on the frontlines at last Zelenskyy

ALONA MAZURENKO – WEDNESDAY, 6 JULY 2022, 22:36

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has said that the weapons that Ukraine had received from its Western partners has been successfully deployed on the frontlines at last, with Ukrainian troops inflicting palpable damage on Russian military depots and other important logistical centres.

Source: Zelenskyy in a video address

Quote: [Translation of Zelenskyy’s address as it appears on the Office of the President’s website – ed.] “Finally it is felt that the Western artillery – the weapons we received from our partners – started working very powerfully.

Our defenders inflict very noticeable strikes on depots and other spots that are important for the logistics of the occupiers. And this significantly reduces the offensive potential of the Russian army […]

Ukrainian forces are currently advancing in several tactical directions, in particular in the south – in the Kherson region, in the Zaporizhzhia region.”

Details: Zelenskyy also said that the Russian occupation regime in the south of Ukraine has banned access to social media, online messengers, and YouTube: “Russian forces have blocked any possibility for people to know the truth about what is happening and about our potential, which we are gradually increasing.”

The President of Ukraine called on Ukrainians to maintain contact with their fellow citizens in the Russian-occupied parts of southern Ukraine: in Kherson, Henichesk, Berdiansk, Melitopol, and other cities and villages. He said: “Please spread the truth there. Use every opportunity to tell the people in the occupied areas that we remember them and we are fighting for them.”

Zelenskyy also spoke about the destruction of the Kharkiv Pedagogical University in a Russian missile strike on 6 July – an attack that also damaged the monument to Ukrainian philosopher Hryhorii Skovoroda.