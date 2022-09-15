Western Kentucky University sorority sister Hailee Reed accused of making joke bomb threat

A sorority sister from a “small town” was busted for jokingly making a bomb threat on the Kentucky college campus she attends, according to reports.

Hailee Reed, 20, was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening and was taken into custody by police at Western Kentucky University, where she goes to school, WBKO reported.

University police originally investigated suspicious materials that authorities thought might be an explosive device around noon on one part of campus, though it was later determined to just be construction material, the television station reported.

Shortly following that unfounded suspicion, police said an anonymous threat was posted on social media that then zeroed in on a campus parking structure, according to the Bowling Green Daily News. The newspaper reported police determined that scare was also unfounded and soon found a person of interest who admitted the threat had no validity.

“Unfortunately, a student made that post on the Yik Yak social media site,” WKU Public Information Officer Melissa Bailey told WBKO. “The student posted it to be a joke. Those things are taken very seriously, so we investigate those threats to the fullest. They were taken into custody.”

The threat comes during a time when the debate for more security in schools is heightened. WBKO

Reed reportedly hails from the city of Stanford in Kentucky, which has a population of less than 4,000. She is also apparently part of a sorority on campus, Alpha Xi Delta.

“At first, going through the recruitment process was very intimidating for me. Since I am from such a small town, being in organizations like a sorority were unheard of to me,” the junior wrote on a July 5 Instagram post connected to a page run by Western Kentucky University’s Greek life.