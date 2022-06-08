Western Digital Stock Pops. It May May Split Off Flash Memory Business.

Text size





Activist investor Elliott Management says that Western Digital’s flash memory business alone could be worth as much as the whole company now.

Dreamstime





Western



Digital stock is popping after the maker of hard disks for computers said will consider splitting itself in two as activist investor Elliott Management had recommended.

Western Digital (ticker: WDC) may divide itself into a company for traditional hard drives and another for flash memory, it said in a statement late Tuesday. Elliott has argued that the flash drive business alone could have a value of as much of $20 billion, similar to Western Digital’s current market capitalization.