Western Carolina University slammed for ‘being hijacked by wokeness’

Now even the term “melting pot” is offensive, one North Carolina university claims in its racial and gender sensitivity training.

Resident assistants at Western Carolina University are fed up with the mandatory courses that include warning students not to use certain “offensive” phrases, including the famed “melting pot” description long seen as a positive metaphor for America’s diversity.

Slide presentations leaked to Fox News tell students they are “denying” the “racial experience” of another person if they say “when I look at you I don’t see color,” and that references to a “melting pot” can be interpreted as saying people “should assimilate to the dominant culture.”

In one course called “Rainbow 101,” students are shown a picture of a “gender unicorn” outlining various “gender identities” and “gender expressions” along with a video titled “Human sexuality is complicated.”

A YouTube video by ‘vlogbrothers’ was reportedly presented to resident assistants.

“It really pisses me off how what should be the one of the premier leadership positions on campus, being an RA, has been hijacked by wokeness,” one Western Carolina student told Fox News. “I took the job because I wanted to help people in their college experience, not be told that men and women don’t exist and that everyone has their own gender unicorn.”

The trainings occur each semester and are mandatory for both new and existing RAs at the school, Fox News reported.