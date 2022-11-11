West Virginia runs away with 81-56 victory in Backyard Brawl

Pittsburgh hosted the Backyard Brawl between the Mountaineers and Panthers tonight, and it did not disappoint.

Both teams entered the contest coming off of victories in their debut matchups, winning by double digit margins.

Tonight marked the 189th time the teams have met, with West Virginia on top with a record of 100-88 since 1906. The Mountaineers have won the last four straight meetings, and continued that trend tonight.

Emmitt Matthews and Erik Stevenson went 100% from the field to start the game, combining for 13 of West Virginia’s first 15 points. Greg Elliott and Jamarius Burton scored the first 17 points of the game for the Panthers, on 100% shooting.

The Mountaineers went on a 9-0 run from the 12:30 to 11 minute mark to increase their lead, but Pitt went on a run of their own, tying the game at 26-26 with 7:30 remaining in the first.

West Virginia found themselves with their largest lead of the game going into the half, up by 11, at a score of 47-36.

Joe Toussaint led the Mountaineers in scoring and assists with ten and three, the only Mountaineer to hit double digits in the half. West Virginia shot an exceptional 65% from the field in the first, compared to Pitt’s 50%. Elliott of the Panthers led the half in scoring with 12, despite his team being down by 11 entering the second.

The Mountaineers ran away with the game in the second half, holding the Panthers to just 20 points. Joe Toussaint and Erik Stevenson led the scoring for WVU, putting up 18 and 16.

It was a big victory for the Mountaineers, who were able to showcase their true potential against a solid team in the 25 point blowout. The team will get their next test against Morehead State on Tuesday, November 15 at 7 pm.