West Virginia Improves to 6-0 At Home Vs. Baylor in 43-40 Victory

Both West Virginia and Baylor came into tonight’s matchup off of a bye week, looking for redemption for losses in their last game played. The Mountaineers, 0-2 thus far in conference play, were seeking their first league game win, against the reigning Big 12 champions. Coming into the game, West Virginia was undefeated at home against the Bears.

After a three and out by Baylor to open the game, Tony Mathis Jr. put West Virginia on the board first with a seven yard rushing touchdown, following a 19 yard catch by Kaden Prather, the highlight of the drive.

An illegal block on the back by Baylor on the kickoff started the Bears second drive of the game on their own seven yard line. A 23 yard completion on 3rd and 3 opened up field for Baylor, however, striking on the next play for another big completion, this time for 17 yards. Two overthrown balls resulted in Baylor coming away without a touchdown, settling instead for a field goal.

Neither team would score again for the remainder of the quarter, leaving the Mountaineers up 7-3.

Baylor ignited the second quarter with a 56 yard completion to Gavin Holmes on the first play. A one yard touchdown rush by Ben Sims two plays later would give Baylor their first lead of the game. They would score again on their next possession in just three plays, on a 35 yard touchdown pass to Gavin Holmes, to increase their lead to 10.

On the Mountaineers next possession, WVU put in a 23 yard field goal. The defense would give West Virginia seven more points immediately after, though, with Jasir Cox returning a 65 yard scoop and score to tie the game.

A 39 yard touchdown pass to Craig Williams put the Bears up by seven to end the half, with both teams coming up empty in each of their remaining possessions.

Baylor went into the locker room up 24-17, dominating West Virginia in total yardage on the half, 358 to 187. Baylor quarterback Blake Sharpen highlighted the half offensively, going 12-18 for 294 yards and two touchdowns.

West Virginia tied the game back up at 24-24 on a 24 yard touchdown pass to Kaden Prather on the opening possession of the half.

A targeting call on WVU’s Andrew Wilson-Lamp injured starting Baylor quarterback Blake Sharpen on the Bear’s next possession. Replacement Kyron Jones threw a two yard touchdown pass to Hal Presley on fourth down, putting them back up by one score.

An extremely impressive 32 yard pass from JT Daniels to Sam James set up an eventual 19 yard rushing touchdown from Justin Johnson Jr., tying the game once more.

Baylor found the endzone again on the following possession, but a blocked PAT by Dante Stills resulted in an 87 yard, two point return from Jacolby Spells, West Virginia’s first blocked extra point attempt since 2001. Despite getting the ball back following the return, WVU was unable to convert on fourth down. A fumble recovery by Jasir Cox, his second of the night, gave the Mountaineers another shot, however. The WVU offense made the most of the opportunity, with JT Daniels completing two big 18 yard passes, one to Kaden Prather and the other to Bryce Ford-Wheaton. Tony Mathis Jr. capitalized with a 34 yard rushing touchdown, his second of the night, to put West Virginia on top by three.

A huge interception by West Virginia in field goal range ignited the Mountaineer crowd, but they gave the ball right back to the Bears with an interception of their own, which Baylor used to tie the game with a 44 yard field goal.

West Virginia put in a short field goal to get ahead by three, in what would end up being the game winning field goal, giving the Mountaineers their first league win thus far.

Their next matchup will be against Texas Tech. on Saturday, October 22.