West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to launch Senate run: reports

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is gearing up to launch a run for US Senate in 2024 in a bid to unseat longtime Democratic incumbent Joe Manchin.

The popular coal magnate, 71, is expected to announce his campaign Thursday at The Greenbrier, a luxury resort he owns in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Politico reported.

Though the state is one of the reddest in the union — supporting Trump in 2020 by 39 points — West Virginia has been represented in the Senate by Manchin since 2010. The popular incumbent has managed to hang on even as the party has largely collapsed elsewhere in his state, and has a long history of beating back GOP challengers.

Justice, who is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, is widely viewed as the party’s best hope for unseating Manchin. Republicans consider the seat a must win in their effort to reclaim control of the United States Senate. Polls show Justice has higher approval ratings among statewide Democrats than Manchin.

Manchin has not announced his 2024 plans and has said no decision will come until December.