West Virginia forward Mitchell plans to run it back for fifth season

West Virginia continued to receive good news on the roster front with forward Tre Mitchell announcing he would return for his fifth and final season.

Mitchell, 6-foot-9, 225-pounds, finished last season averaging 11.77 points and 5.5 rebounds in his first season with the Mountaineers after transferring over from Texas. The Pittsburgh native was a key piece to the Mountaineers roster and showed versatility playing both the four and the five.

Before his time at Texas, Mitchell spent two years at Massachusetts where he averaged 18.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game prior to entering the transfer portal.

Mitchell joins other players such as guard Jose Perez and guard Joe Toussaint with announcing they will return for a fifth and final season with the program.

The Mountaineers also have added Arizona point guard transfer Kerr Kriisa and Manhattan guard transfer Omar Silverio since the off-season has gotten underway.