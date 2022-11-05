West Virginia falls to Iowa State 14-31

Both teams entered this afternoon’s contest in dire need of a victory. The two teams entered the matchup at the bottom of the Big 12 conference, both sitting at a record of 3 and 5. The Mountaineers were missing some key players to injury, including leading rushers Tony Mathis Jr. and CJ Donaldson. Iowa State was yet to gather a conference win, but ultimately took care of that, stifling the Mountaineer offense en-route to the W.

The first five drives of the game came and went without any scoring. However, Iowa State got things going on their third drive. A trick play on first down gave the Cyclones a 27 yard pickup, on a rush by Jaylin Noel. On the next set of downs, WVU tipped a pass right into the hands of Jaylin Noel in the end-zone, who was unable to hold on. A 30 yard field goal put the first points of the game up on the board, Iowa up 3-0.

A pass interference on a deep ball downfield gave West Virginia 15 yards on their most successful play of the drive, but ultimately came away empty-handed after failing to convert on 3rd and 16 to close quarter one.

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers went 7 of 7 before completing a touchdown pass to Deshawn Hanika for 16 yards.

West Virginia went three and out on their next drive. A sack for a loss of 10 forced Iowa State to do the same, giving the ball right back to the Mountaineers.

JT Daniels had just three total completions entering the drive, and wouldn’t help his cause here, throwing an interception to Anthony Johnson of the Cyclones. 25% of Daniels’ completions had gone to the opposing team thus far.

Iowa State was unable to convert, however, and West Virginia was able to put together their first successful drive of the game.

Things got moving with a 17 yard completion to Sam James for the Mountaineers. A few tough runs by Justin Johnson pushed the ball further downfield. JT Daniels scrambled for a 12 yard, 1st down pickup, before finding receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton in the end-zone on the next play for a 25 yard touchdown. This gave West Virginia their first points of the game, also closing out the half.

Iowa state marched all the way down to the WVU 24 yard-line, but missed the 41 yard field goal in the first drive of the second half. West Virginia gave the Cyclones the ball right back following a three and out, but a sack by Dante Stills forced Iowa State to punt.

West Virginia came up empty handed on their next possession, and the third quarter coming and going without any points for either team.

It appeared Iowa State would be giving the ball back to the Mountaineers after finding themselves at fourth and seven, but a roughing the kicker call on West Virginia’s Reese Smith gave the ball back to the Cyclones. Deon Silas boasted a 38 yard rush two plays later, and two plays after that, Xavier Hutchinson caught a 24 yard passing touchdown.

West Virginia went three and out once again, their seventh time doing so in the game.

A 33 yard rush by Deon Silas opened the field up for Iowa State. Four plays later, Norton bounced outside for a five yard touchdown to increase the Cyclones’ lead to 21. After yet another three and out by the Mountaineers, where JT Daniels was sacked twice, Norton found the end-zone again on a three yard rush.

Quarterback Garrett Greene would replace JT Daniels for West Virginia and threw an eight yard touchdown to Sam James to get WVU their first points of the half. On onside kick by Casey Legg was recovered by Iowa State, closing the game.

It was a disappointing game for West Virginia who displayed a great performance last week against an undefeated TCU, but they will get a chance at redemption Saturday, November 12th at home against Oklahoma.