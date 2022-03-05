West Virginia downs TCU on Senior Day

The Mountaineers took care of business on Senior Day.

Behind a 25-point performance from guard Taz Sherman, West Virginia defeated TCU, 70-64.

The Mountaineers came sprinting out of the gates offensively, opening with a 12-4 scoring run.

Through the game’s early minutes, West Virginia’s offensive attack appeared unstoppable. The Mountaineers quickly went ahead by double digits, thanks to 13 first-half points from Sherman. Across the half, the team shot 41% from the field.

Despite some minor pushback from the Horned Frogs late, the Mountaineers entered halftime with a 39-33 lead.

TCU opened the second half by trimming the gap separating the two teams. A 7-2 run drew the Horned Frogs within one of the Mountaineers, and TCU continued to nip at WVU’s heels.

Eventually, with just over 10 minutes remaining, the Horned Frogs tied the game for the first time at 51.

Moments later, they took the lead.

West Virginia continued to battle, tying the score at 59 with a little over four minutes left.

The two teams traded blows down the stretch, with WVU taking a two-point lead with just over a minute left. Sherman added a layup soon after, and the Mountaineers held on to snap their seven-game losing streak.