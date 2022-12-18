West Virginia adds commitment of transfer CB Miller

After entering the transfer portal December 2, West Virginia quickly jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer and prioritized what is considered to be one of the more talented cornerbacks in the entire Mid-American Conference.

Miller, 5-foot-10, 179-pounds, took an official visit to Morgantown over the Dec. 9-11 weekend and saw enough to select the program over other offers from Virginia Tech, Duke, California, Tulane and several others.

West Virginia has addressed a major need for the 2023 roster out of the transfer portal with a commitment from Kent State cornerback Montre Miller.

The graduate transfer has one season remaining in his career and is coming off a season where he recorded 52 tackles, 2 interceptions and 8 passes defended.

The South Carolina native appeared in 12 games this past season playing a total of 807 snaps. He graded out as one of the best defenders on the entire Kent State roster, especially in the area of coverage.

A converted wide receiver, Miller has plenty of experience at the cornerback spot during his time at Kent State and will be a graduate transfer for the Mountaineers.

Miller had six interceptions over his final two seasons at Kent State and had 115 career tackles.

He will step into a cornerback room that is in need of experience after losing several members of the rotation this past season and will be counted on to provide immediate help. The Mountaineers are expected to be aggressive when it comes to addressing the secondary through the transfer portal.

Miller selected the Mountaineers over other finalists Duke and Wake Forest after visiting each.

WVSports.com will have more with Miller in the near future.