West Hollywood Cancels Annual Halloween Carnival – The Hamden Journal

What’s thought to be the largest Halloween Carnival in the country will not be happening this year, according to a post on the City of West Hollywood’s website.

“The City of West Hollywood is reminding the community and the region that the City’s annual Halloween Carnaval has been cancelled for 2022 in accordance with protecting health and safety during the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads an undated post on the city’s web site.

Interestingly, however, West Hollywood’s annual Pride event still happened on June 3-5 this year. Daily Covid case numbers on that date in Los Angeles were just about where they are today, except in June they were on their way up, while today they’re on their way down. That’s according the the L.A. Public Health Covid data dashboard.

WeHo officials told Los Angeles magazine today that decisions regarding the Halloween Carnival were made at a public City Council budgetary meeting on June 27. But, it seems, many in the public have not gotten the message. Only two stories come up in a search on the cancelation, both written today. On Twitter, generally a hive of gossip and excitement about big events, there was just one tweet to be found, and that was from a Fox11 reporter today.

“We canceled it two years in a row. So it sort of doesn’t exist anymore, in some way,” West Hollywood Councilmember John D’Amico told Los Angeles Magazine today. “Many of us experienced, in some way, a kind of a sense of relief. As much fun as it was, it was an incredibly nerve-wracking 24 hours to make happen.”

This will be the third year in a row the massive event has been canceled.