West Ham vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

LONDON — Arsenal will try to protect their six-point lead in the Premier League title race when they visit relegation-threatened West Ham at London Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

By the time Sunday rolls around, Arsenal’s (73 points) lead could be down to three points, pending the result of Manchester City vs Leicester on Saturday (12:30 pm ET). West Ham (30 points – 14th place) are four places above the relegation zone, but still only three points clear.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Arsenal.

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

West Ham vs Arsenal live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at London Stadium

Key storylines & star players

Arsenal’s seven game winning streak came to a screeching halt last time out, as their 2-0 lead over Liverpool turned into a disappointing (and slightly worrying) 2-2 draw at Anfield — the Gunners’ first wobble of the run-in. Before their colossal clash with Manchester City on April 26 (3 pm ET), Mikel Arteta’s side will face back-to-back relegation fighters as an appetizer, whole Pep Guardiola and Co., juggle a Champions League quarterfinal second leg vs Bayern Munich, as well as an FA Cup semifinal vs Sheffield United, between now and then.

As for the Hammers, it was a win last time out in the Premier League (1-0 over Fulham), but now comes the hard part for David Moyes’ side: back-to-back wins, something they haven’t done in over six months (Oct. 1 and 9). Of course, West Ham are also juggling European fixtures as they played Gent to a 1-1 draw in the Conference League quarterfinals in Belgium on Thursday.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock)

