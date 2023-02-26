Wes Bentley is ‘confident’ that ‘Yellowstone’ will return

Yellowstone star Wes Bentley isn’t worried about the future of the hit series. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Wes Bentley isn’t too concerned that Yellowstone won’t return to TV screens.

The actor, 44, who stars as Jamie Dutton on the hit Paramount+ Western, isn’t getting involved in the rumored drama over the beloved series, which stemmed from a Deadline report earlier this month claiming that creator Taylor Sheridan and the network are “moving to end their signature show in its current form.” Bentley has shrugged off the rumor, calling it “probably a bit of drama over nothing.”

“The news that’s come out recently about the show is, you know, it’s above my pay grade. Different people making decisions,” Bentley told Entertainment Weekly at SCAD TVFest. “I know that they’re still working on … working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot. And I’m confident we will. We always have before. I think it’s probably a bit of drama over nothing.”

Rumors circulated that Kevin Costner, who stars as ranch owner John Dutton in the series, wanted all of his scenes for the program to be filmed in a single week so they would not conflict with his schedule for directing and starring in the upcoming film Horizon. The rumors about Costner, who recently won a Golden Globe for his performance, caused a massive uproar due to the show’s popularity. Last November, the Season 5 premiere brought in a record 12.1 million viewers.

However, representatives for Costner are adamant there’s no truth to the rumors. Costner’s lawyer, Marty Singer, said “the idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie.”

“It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success,” Singer told Puck.

As for Bentley, the actor is upbeat about the program’s future, even telling EW that he and co-star Kelly Reilly, who plays Jamie’s adoptive sister and frequent foil, have “something coming.”

“We’re both threatening each other now in some serious ways,” said Bentley, whose breakout role was Ricky in American Beauty. “It’s a mystery to me too where it’s going. I just know this is an inflection point. … Something major will come of this moment between Jamie and Beth.”

Bentley went on to say that he waits for the next script with “the same kind of anticipation that fans do for the next episode to be aired because, you know, Taylor Sheridan surprises us so much.”

Last year, Bentley told Yahoo Entertainment that it was while he was filming season 3 of the series that he finally recognized how successful it had become.

“I could tell when, I think, Season 3 we were shooting, and I was flying back and forth a lot, cause my family didn’t come with me that time, and, in those flights, I started to notice, more and more people knew who I was, more and more people wanted to talk about the show,” Bentley explained. “It wasn’t a ton, like it is now, but it was picking up, so I was getting a feeling this was gonna be big.” He also noticed that he was being recognized by fans all over the world, rather than just out west.

While he felt the show was great “from even the first scripts ever,” ultimately, “you never know.”

“There’s great shows that people don’t watch, so it’s hard to know if that alone works,” Bentley shared. “So when this phenomenon takes off, it’s hard to understand, hard to know why.”