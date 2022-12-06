Wes Anderson’s Star-Studded ‘Asteroid City’ Sets Summer 2023 Release Date

Wes Anderson’s latest twee drama “Asteroid City” is landing in theaters next summer.

Focus Features, the studio behind the film, has set a limited theatrical release on June 16, 2023 with a wider expansion planned for June 23. Universal Pictures, the parent company of Focus Features, will handle international distribution.

On its limited release date, “Asteroid City” will open on the same day as the Warner Bros. comic book adventure “The Flash.” A week after Anderson’s movie debuts nationwide, Disney is bringing “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” to the big screen.

The 1950s-set “Asteroid City” is described as a “poetic meditation on the meaning of life.” The film takes place in a fictional American desert town during a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention. Chaos ensues as the event, organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition, is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

Anderson, whose recent films include “Moonrise Kingdom,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Isle of Dogs” and “The French Dispatch,” co-wrote the story with Roman Coppola.

The starry cast features a mix of newcomers and familiar faces to Anderson’s cinematic universe, including Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson.

The film is produced by Anderson and longtime collaborators Steven Rales, founder of Indian Paintbrush, and Jeremy Dawson.

