Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham quietly took a major step forward in their relationship.

During a recent interview with Esquire, Edwards, 59, revealed that he and Winningham, 62, privately eloped last year. The Inventing Anna actor said the intimate ceremony was “just the two of them and an old friend to officiate.”

“We’re too old to throw weddings,” Edwards told the publication before praising Winningham. “She’s just spectacular. She’s an amazing singer and she’s a wonderful actress and she’s an incredible person.”

PEOPLE has reached out to the couple’s reps for comment.

Edwards and Winningham — both of whom starred in Miracle Mile in 1986 — had been friends for several years before eventually getting together. Their romance became serious in 2020 when they both began living in New York City at the same time.

Previously, Edwards opened up to Fox News about how the couple grew closer during the coronavirus lockdown period.

“We’ve been having incredible walks,” he said in April 2020. “We have a family staying with us with a young child, our godson, who’s only 19 months old, so we’ve formed this group for the last five weeks.”

“It’s been really nice to get into some different rhythms and also use technology as we’re using today to connect with people,” he added. “We’re trying to prioritize what is important to this life when we’re realizing how fragile it is when a pandemic can come in and take so many of us so quickly.”

Edwards and Winningham are no strangers to married life. The ER alum has four children with now-ex-wife Jeanine Lobell, whom he was married to from 1994 to 2015.

As for Winningham, the Dopesick actress has three previous marriages: Jason Trucco (2008 – 2012), William Mapel (1982 – 1996) and A Martinez (1981 -1982). She also shares five children with Mapel.

