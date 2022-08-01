‘We’re Not Really Strangers’ Game Being Adapted For TV By Steel Springs Pictures – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Steel Springs Pictures has partnered with the card game We’re Not Really Strangers to create an exclusive sale of projects and formats that will expand upon the core essence of the brand.

The deal is the first to be announced through Steel Springs Pictures’ newly minuted Non-Fiction division, which former OWN/Harpo executive Jonathan Sinclair (Oprah’s Master Class) is leading as President, Non-Fiction.

Created and launched by Koreen Odiney in 2018, We’re Not Really Strangers was born out of the idea of fostering meaningful connections, designed to spark emotional dialogue and explore the dynamics of human connection in very tangible and revealing ways. The game gained a substantial following and established itself as beloved IP during the course of the Covid pandemic, spawning collaborations with the fashion brands DVF and Valentino. Steel Springs plans to develop both non-fiction and scripted series based on the game, as well as special events exploring the same emotions and interactions that result from it.

Steel Springs’ new Non-Fiction division will produce content in-house, as well as with external partners. In his new role as its President, Sinclair will spearhead development and production on a variety of unscripted projects under the Steel Springs banner alongside company founder and award-winning producer, Peter Lawson (Alice, Spotlight).

“Over the last few months I’ve enjoyed discovering and developing some incredible stories and partnering with a talented group of collaborators. Joining forces with We’re Not Really Strangers was a no-brainer as a first project out the gate. We are exploring formats and specials that dig into all relationships, dating, family, marriage and more,” Sinclair told The Hamden Journal. “The game offers rich and unlimited material around the dynamics of human connection, which lends itself perfectly to wildly entertaining and meaningful projects for the screen.”

“We’re Not Really Strangers was born out of my desire help create meaningful human connections,” added Odiney. “When I was 16, I remember watching my first “Oprah’s Master Class” episode, and feeling that bond with many of my heroes, Maya Angelou, Jane Fonda and others, which confirmed for me the power of what content can do. I’m overjoyed to further develop this for the screen with Jonathan and Steel Springs Pictures, while we continue to build those connections in all areas of life.”

Founded in 2017, Steel Springs Pictures is an L.A.- and Australia-based production company which develops, produces and co-finances film and television projects that focus on thought provoking and socially impactful true-life stories. The company’s first feature, Alice, starring Keke Palmer and Common, had its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The film from writer-director Krystin Ver Linden, was released theatrically in the U.S. on March 18. Steel Springs also has a robust slate of scripted features in development including Uprising, based on the Howard University soccer team and its coach, Lincoln “Tiger” Phillips.