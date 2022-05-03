We’re not going to do the dog-and-pony show

Peter King revealed in this week’s Football Morning in America that the NFL was mad the team turned in its selection of Aidan Hutchinson so quickly. Lions coach Dan Campbell confirmed the league wanted the Lions to use more of their 10 minutes on the clock.

Campbell said the Lions had no reason to wait: They knew Hutchinson was the choice at No. 2 if the Jaguars didn’t take him. The Jaguars selected Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker.

“I don’t think we overthought it,” Campbell told Albert Breer of SI.com. “Brad said, ‘Turn it in; let’s go.’ Because we knew we were good. ‘Let’s go; he’s our guy.’ We weren’t going to wait around, and we’re not going to do the whole dog-and-pony show. We got our guy, and we turned the card in. . . . We said from Day 1 — you ask A.G. (defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn) — what do we want our defense to be known as and built off of? What type of layers. Relentless, rugged, smart, explosive and nasty in the run game and pass game. This guy fits that bill. He’s everything we’re about.”

