Heading into Game 2, Rivers did reveal that the Sixers will continue to go to the veteran out of Texas A&M.; “We like DJ,” Rivers added. “We’re gonna keep starting him whether you like it or not. That’s what we’re gonna do because our guys believe in him. At halftime, we asked our key guys because we were thinking about it because I thought Paul Millsap gave us some decent minutes, and to a man, that’s where they wanted to go.” Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic: “Our defense lost us the game today. I think our start on the defensive end was terrible, and we’ve got to change that. I know we can play way better defense, and I know we will.”

Doc Rivers on why DeAndre Jordan started tonight: “We don’t need Paul (Reed) in foul trouble, and that’s why you don’t want to start him. We like DJ. We’re gonna keep starting him, whether you like it or not. That’s what we’re gonna do, because our guys believe in him.” – 11:48 PM

Doc Rivers on tonight’s loss to the Heat: “You’re never going to win a game when you shoot like that. I told our guys I thought 27 of them were absolutely draw-it-up great looks. I still didn’t like how we played, though. … – 11:47 PM

Doc Rivers explains why DeAndre Jordan is going to be your starting center going forward #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/02/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 10:45 PM

I will say, if Doc is convinced he’s getting fired, steadfastly insisting on starting DeAndre Jordan isn’t a bad way to proactively lobby this particular Lakers front office for a job. AK – 10:29 PM

I mean, the good news is that @RTRSPodcast is essentially a must-listen tonight for all humans on planet earth after the 76ers put up a 159.4 defensive rating with DeAndre Jordan on the court. – 10:24 PM

With DeAndre Jordan on the floor tonight, the Sixers were outscored by 71.5 points per 100 possessions.

Scored 29 points on 33 offensive possessions (0.88 per).

Allowed 51 points on 32 possessions (1.59 per).

go.nba.com/c6mrt – 10:21 PM

Doc Rivers on the center rotation, said some of his players preferred DeAndre Jordan as the starter.

“We like DJ, we’re going to keep starting them whether you like it or not.” pic.twitter.com/DCMARWXpZv – 10:13 PM

Doc Rivers said the Sixers have a low margin of error, can’t afford to be at a significant possession disadvantage like they were tonight.

Rivers thought offense was a bigger issue than defense tonight, that Miami’s physicality bothered the team at times. – 10:09 PM

Doc Rivers just now: “We are going to keep starting him [DeAndre Jordan] whether you like it or not because our guys believe in him.” – 10:00 PM

The worst part about Doc Rivers’ rotation tonight was that Paul Reed (-3) never actually fouled out. – 9:53 PM

DeAndre Jordan tonight:

17 MINS

-22 +/-

2 REB

The Sixers were +8 when he was on the bench. pic.twitter.com/3DaTugYXea – 9:51 PM

That’s a lot of wide open looks for Herro. Pretty sure that was not part of Doc Rivers’ game plan. – 9:35 PM

IDK, feels like the drop off from Embiid to DeAndre Jordan feels substantial. – 9:34 PM

DeAndre Jordan comes in, and it’s a layup line for Miami. Heat +19 in DJ’s 17 minutes. – 9:32 PM

DeAndre Jordan and Furkan Korkmaz sharing the court in the fourth is some galaxy brain stuff from Doc Rivers – 9:31 PM

Is Doc Rivers playing DeAndre just so he’ll have an excuse for his next “here’s why losing that playoff series wasn’t my fault” press conference? – 9:31 PM

Tyler Herro pulling down rebounds over DeAndre Jordan. – 9:28 PM

I feel like the Sixers are always one Miami pump fake away from DeAndre Jordan returning to the court. – 9:28 PM

Paul Reed with 5 fouls now. Back comes DeAndre Jordan. #Sixers – 9:27 PM

What Doc Rivers told me about Tyler Herro in March:

“His rookie year, I actually made a statement to someone – I think I was coaching the Clippers – that I said, ‘Man, this guy is gonna be a superstar.’ And that was the first time we played him, and he didn’t play that well… – 9:26 PM

It really feels like Doc Rivers overreacted to that one possession where the Heat got three offensive rebounds by putting DeAndre back in without realizing that DeAndre isn’t even a good rebounder anymore. – 9:13 PM

DeAndre Jordan -17 in 11 mins lol

I can’t wait for Doc to explain/justify his decision to Play DJ by throwing the 2001 Orlando Magic under the bus in his postgame presser – 9:11 PM

Doc Rivers seriously saw DeAndre Jordan go -12 in four first-half minutes and decided to go back to him.

If Philly loses this game, the DeAndre minutes are probably going to be why. – 9:00 PM

Doc Rivers + Low Expectations = The Best Doc. – 8:59 PM

With Kendrick Perkins and Andrew DeClercq unavailable tonight, DeAndre Jordan will start the second half. – 8:54 PM

Someone take Doc Rivers out in handcuffs for putting in Jordan to start second half. – 8:53 PM

so, not to state the obvious, but deandre jordan really shouldn’t play another minute in this series – 8:41 PM

76ers outscored Heat by 15 points in the 14:24 that DeAndre Jordan and Paul Millsap were off the floor in first half… – 8:35 PM

Alright, everybody… What do you think? Does DeAndre Jordan start the 2nd half? – 8:35 PM

The Sixers at the half:

-12 with DeAndre Jordan in 4 minutes

+13 without DeAndre Jordan pic.twitter.com/gZ4kmwXuDm – 8:35 PM

Sixers first half +/-

DeAndre Jordan -12 in 4:21

Paul Millsap -3 in 5:14

Paul Reed +7 in 9:09

No center +9 in 5:16 – 8:34 PM

DeAndre Jordan got waived for DJ Agustin by a Lakers team that finished 33-49 and was so thin inside that LeBron started at center.

So yeah… I’d say the bad DJ minutes are not surprising. – 8:21 PM

Paul Millsap now in at center for the 76ers. Doc Rivers looking to see what sticks. – 8:05 PM

God it would be so great if Chris Haynes just asked about DeAndre Jordan – 8:05 PM

Thank you Doc Rivers for giving us five glorious minutes in which to bet against DeAndre Jordan. – 8:02 PM

Heat go up 14 early, take 30-22 lead into second on 76ers. Adebayo with 10 points, 7 assists . . . and gratitude to Doc Rivers for starting DeAndre Jordan. – 8:01 PM

the absolute audacity of Doc Rivers to think that would work. – 7:51 PM

Starting DeAndre Jordan was a very reasonable decision… in 2016.

It was a poor choice in Game 1 of a series in 2022, and it went as expected. – 7:43 PM

Paul Reed in for DeAndre Jordan. This is Philly’s best hope until Embiid gets back.

Also, Strus just made a 3 that wasn’t out of bounds. – 7:43 PM

Anyone want to defend Doc Rivers for starting DeAndre Jordan? – 7:41 PM

Disastrous start for the Sixers and DeAndre Jordan: Heat are 8-11 from the field, Sixers have one stop through the first four minutes. And that was when PJ Tucker missed a wide-open 3. – 7:40 PM

Jimmy Butler walks into another jumper and the Heat. Ie have an 18-6 lead. Doc Rivers calls for time and Sam Cassell immediately went over to Tyrese Maxey to give him some coaching. #Sixers – 7:39 PM

Starting DeAndre Jordan is like the Heat starting Erick Dampier. . . at his current age (46). – 7:39 PM

Heat going right at DeAndre Jordan’s drop coverage, as it should. – 7:35 PM

Heat immediately attack DeAndre Jordan in the pick-and-roll. – 7:33 PM

The line moved a half point (from Sixers +7.5 to Sixers +8) with the announcement that Doc was starting Deandre Jordan at center lol – 7:14 PM

Philadelphia’s DeAndre Jordan gets the Game 1 start at center in place of the injured Joel Embiid tonight at Miami.

Embiid is the seventh current All-Star to miss at least one games in these playoffs … three shy of the single-season NBA record: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-slow-spinn… – 7:06 PM

doc rivers starting deandre jordan in a playoff series in the year 2022 pic.twitter.com/mnch708yCV – 7:04 PM

The last time Matisse Thybulle played in a game, it was a really tough night for him. Doc Rivers expressed his support for the young man ahead of Game 1 in Miami. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/02/mat… via @SixersWire – 6:47 PM

Doc Rivers: The Ultimate Survivor shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:39 PM

#Sixers column: Will Doc Rivers ‘not be shy with playing different guys’ in tonight’s Game 1 vs. #Heat without star Joel Embiid? https://t.co/oxvqGAR40a #76ers #NBA pic.twitter.com/fGi6oaNp9T – 6:35 PM

Doc Rivers: “This is a game where you have to be free enough and fearless enough to try things you normally wouldn’t try.”

Rivers says the team has certain concepts, plans heading into Game 1, but he’s been made it clear he’s more open to creative moves than usual. – 6:13 PM

Doc Rivers on figuring out the 76ers power rotation without Embiid: “You have to be free enough and fearless enough to try a lot of different things that you probably wouldn’t try.” – 6:10 PM

Doc Rivers on lineups without Embiid, “It’s a hard game to script without your big guy.” – 6:09 PM

Doc Rivers says no players or coaches with the @Philadelphia 76ers are paying attention to popular narratives headed into this series:

“It doesn’t matter what anybody else says. It matters what you do.” – 6:08 PM

Doc Rivers, “When guys are out, teams rally.” – 6:05 PM

Doc Rivers, “The key for us is just hang in there.” – 6:04 PM

76ers will likely try to put Max Strus on an island early and often tonight, as they test his defense. Strus is ready for the challenge miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Doc Rivers did not hide his admiration for Heat president Pat Riley this morning – 5:21 PM

76ers’ Doc Rivers praises Heat’s Pat Riley for nudge into coaching. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:15 PM

#35 @TobiOye… – 4:39 PM

How exactly did Doc Rivers get into coaching? It was the influence of Pat Riley. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/02/doc… via @SixersWire – 3:22 PM

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers credits #MiamiHeat president Pat Riley for pushing him into coaching: ‘He inspired me, he really did’ inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 2:44 PM

Doc Rivers and James Harden meeting before shootaround today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Al7XAo8zbg – 10:36 AM

To win without Joel Embiid, Sixers’ Doc Rivers must think outside the box vs. Miami | writes David Murphy inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:37 AM

Kyle Neubeck: Embiid on Harden only taking 11 shots: “I’ve been saying all season since he got here, he needs to be aggressive and he needs to be himself. That’s not really my job, that’s probably on coach to talk to him and tell him to take more shots” Full quote: pic.twitter.com/vc5WIpROLO -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / April 26, 2022

The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre dropped a little inside knowledge on the most recent Ringer NBA Show podcast this week, where he warned of juuuuust a little unrest in Sixers land with respect to Rivers. (Lambre also warned “aggregators” to “relax” before he dropped this intel. I will, of course, never relax.) Here’s what Lambre had to say: “A few weeks ago – because I’m decently tapped-in with the players side of what’s happening with the Sixers, though I don’t know anybody in the Morey administration – I’m hearing like, ‘Man, guys are not feeling Doc. His rotations, his philosophy, what he’s doing. Guys aren’t feeling it.’ To me sometimes you can chalk it up to be like, ‘I should be playing more.’ That’s every NBA player. So I’m like, I’m ignoring this. I’m ignoring this. -via NBC Sports / April 2, 2022

“The Sixers are in L.A. last week, I’m out and about getting dinner […] and I run into somebody who’s close to the team. […] I’m like, ‘Sorry but I can’t pick you guys to go to the Finals this year.’ His response kind of raised my eyebrows: ‘Neither would I.’ Oh, okay. Maybe that’s hyperbole, maybe you’re having a bad week, I’m not even thinking about it. But this is a running tally of what’s going on down in Philadelphia.” -via NBC Sports / April 2, 2022