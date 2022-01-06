Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr asked about Gary Payton II’s upcoming contract guarantee date: “I’m gonna make that decision right now. We’re going to guarantee him the rest of the year.”

Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr said Steph Curry is “pretty sore” after taking that knee right above his knee, but thinks tonight also provides a good mental rest for him. Sounds optimistic he will be back Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DIHtMiBxMF – 6:40 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Gary Payton II, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr, and Kevon Looney will start tonight against the Pelicans. – 6:37 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr asked about Gary Payton II’s upcoming contract guarantee date: “I’m gonna make that decision right now. We’re going to guarantee him the rest of the year.” – 6:36 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Per Steve Kerr, Warriors will start Poole and Porter in place of Curry and Green in starting lineup vs. #Pelicans. Other Golden State starters remain the same (Payton, Wiggins, Looney) from last night in Dallas – 6:35 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Kerr said Curry is “pretty sore.” The hope is he’ll be good to go Sunday. – 6:34 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

A Jarred Vanderbilt sequence like this happens almost every game.

NBA leaders in defense effective plus-minus this season (minimum 600 minutes)

1. Gary Payton II (+4.5)

2. Draymond Green (+4.5)

3. Jarred Vanderbilt (+3.4)

4. Evan Mobley (+3.4)

5. Jarrett Allen (+2.9) pic.twitter.com/3fwD2qzi7V – 1:31 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

According to @Basketball-Reference the Mavericks now are up to No. 6 in overall defensive rating. That’s what five consecutive games holding opponents below 100 (and the last thee below 90) will do for you. Check out what Steve Kerr had to say about it here: mavs.com/mavs-crank-up-… – 11:01 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry went 8-of-41 shooting the last two games. Curry, Kerr and Draymond discussed Curry’s recent slump postgame in Dallas. theathletic.com/3053781/2022/0… – 2:48 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr on if Stephen Curry will sit out tomorrow night:

“Yeah, there’s a chance. He got a pretty good quad contusion. Those generally get worse overnight with a flight and everything. So there’s a chance he won’t play tomorrow.” – 10:28 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr asked about Steph Curry’s slump: “He’s gonna break out of it pretty quickly.”

The full detailed soundbite pic.twitter.com/sxFNQ0oz2G – 10:26 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr: ‘There’s a chance’ Stephen Curry (quad contusion) will sit tomorrow night at New Orleans – 10:23 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry suffered a left quad contusion tonight. Steve Kerr said “there’s a chance” the Warriors rest him in New Orleans tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/atDQ8ZB730 – 10:22 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Kerr says Steph Curry suffered a pretty bag quad contusion today, so there’s a chance he won’t play tomorrow in New Orleans. – 10:22 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steph Curry has a quad contusion. Kerr said there’s a chance he won’t play tomorrow in New Orleans. – 10:21 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr on how Klay’s return will help Steph: “It’ll be nice to have Klay on the floor on the weak side. He’ll probably see a lot of open shots, given how teams are guarding Steph.” – 10:21 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Kerr says Steph Curry has a pretty good quad contusion and there is a chance Steph doesn’t play in the second of a back-to-back tomorrow night. – 10:21 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Kerr on Steph Curry’s shooting struggles: “Everyone is throwing everything at him. … I thought tonight, he pressed a little bit. … He had at least four shots that were in and out.” Said all those misses were the same: grazed front rim, then back rim, then out. – 10:18 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Worst offensive night of the season for the Warriors. Steve Kerr pulling the plug with 90 seconds left in Dallas. Warriors only have 80 points on 40% shooting, 17 turnovers, 5-of-28 on 3s. Steph Curry went 5-of-24 shooting. Eighth loss. – 9:58 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

One significant bright spot from the Warriors tonight is GPII, who has his third career double-double with 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting and 10 rebounds. A plus-7 in 21 minutes. – 9:44 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Nobody on the Warriors has been more effective than GP2 tonight – 9:34 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Can the Warriors pay GP2 now???? – 9:13 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Midway through the third, Gary Payton II has a career-high-tying nine rebounds. He’s so good at so many things not necessarily expected from a guard. – 9:13 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Tim Hardaway Jr goes coast to coast, strolls thru 5 flat-footed Warriors for a warmup layup.

Steve Kerr: Timeout! – 8:22 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Warriors guard Gary Payton II gave his former Bucks head coach, Jason Kidd, a hug by the scorer’s table before he checked in. – 8:12 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Gary Payton II once again getting the start tonight at SG. – 6:06 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Gary Payton believes he knows what is preventing Russell Westbrook from finding his footing with the #Lakers

#LakeShow #NBA

sportscasting.com/hall-of-famer-… – 8:10 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Steph Curry shot 3-for-17 last night … and the Warriors won anyway because they got 32 from Jordan Poole, 14 from Gary Payton II and 10 from Otto Porter Jr.

On how the most expensive team in league history is crushing the league with their cheap guys:

theathletic.com/3048678/2022/0… – 8:17 AM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Gary Payton II’s timing on his cuts is just magnificent – 12:13 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Jordan Poole looked like he was trying to sabotage Gary Payton II to get his starting job back on that lob. – 11:04 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Jordan Poole will come off the bench again tonight. Gary Payton II will start.

Steve Kerr says this is decision is based on the matchup against the Heat. Could see Poole back in the starting lineup in Dallas. – 8:21 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

More on this storyline

The Warriors are expected to guarantee Payton’s entire contract this season if he is on the roster past the Jan. 7 deadline, several sources told The Undefeated. Considering the interest a rising defensive star could get in free agency, there has also been talk of the Warriors signing him to a longer deal. With his past in mind, however, Payton II will not get too excited about his contract situation until any good news is official. “It’s either they’re going to keep me or they’re not,” Payton II said. “I can’t stop. I can’t let up, relax, or nothing. I just try to play every game like it’s my last and continue to do things to help this team win.” -via The Undefeated / December 25, 2021

Payton II has a real-time contract of $3.7 million, but he has room to earn more in free agency this offseason. With defensive specialist guards like Marcus Smart and Alex Caruso being rewarded with lucrative contracts last summer, Payton II could be looking at a long-term deal if he’s a major contributor to a deep Warriors playoff run. They hold his Early Bird rights this offseason, allowing them to re-sign him to up to a four-year deal that would be slightly higher than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception amount. -via HoopsHype / November 27, 2021

Nick Friedell: Warriors announce they’ve re-signed Gary Payton II. Kerr says he’s available tonight. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / October 19, 2021