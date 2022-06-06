scrubs

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Scrubs is coming back, if Bill Lawrence has anything to say about it.

The show’s creator and cast members confirmed want to reboot 2000s medical series — and it appears a new version of the show will go forward. “We’re going to do it,” Lawrence said during a panel conversation at the ATX TV Festival on Sunday.

“We are going to do it — because we are lucky enough that people care,” he continued. “If you ever have an excuse to work with people that you would want to spend time with anyways — run to it. It’s the greatest thing about this gift.”

RELATED: Zach Braff and Donald Faison Are Rewatching Scrubs for a New Podcast

SCRUBS — “My Life in Four Cameras” Episode 17 — Aired 2/15/2005 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Donald Faison as Dr. Christopher Turk, actor Zach Braff as Dr. John ‘J.D.’ Dorian

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Scrubs

During the panel, Scrubs stars explained why they’re interested in returning to the series too. Donald Faison, who played Dr. Chris Turk in the series, said he’d be interested in a reboot… with a few tweaks.

“Here’s the deal, I think we all want it, we all would love to work together again. It’s just that — it can’t be a full season of a show,” he said. Instead, Faison pictures a limited return.

“It would have to be a movie or something where you could only get a couple of months to it — because everyone else is doing something,” he glanced at Lawrence, “This Dude is never going to be free again.”

RELATED: Zach Braff and Donald Faison Have a Musical Scrubs Reunion in T-Mobile’s Super Bowl Ad

Zach Braff, who played Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian, addressed the idea of returning as long as Lawrence would be involved.

“The problem is — if you went to ET after the success of ET and said, ‘ET, do you want to do ET 2? ET would be like, ‘Is Spielberg doing ET 2, because if he is, I’ll do ET 2,'” he said. “And that’s how I think — I can’t speak for all of us, we can’t possibly do anything else without the Wonder Kid [Lawrence] here. And he is a little bit busy [with Ted Lasso]. If he finds time, I would definitely be down to do it.”

Scrubs aired for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010. It became known as one of the most technically accurate medical TV showsl, which Lawrence achieved through close consultation and delicate writing.

“We were really conscientious about doing it, and one of the things we’re the most proud of is that people say this is one of the more realistic medical shows,” he said.

Scrubs can be streamed in its entirety on Hulu.