‘We’re going to build into this thing,’ says Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck of Boston’s recent success

At the same time as the Boston Celtics are surging in the second half of the 2021-22 NBA season and looking like true contenders for the 2022 title, members of the Celtics ownership group are in the running to purchase their second European soccer club in as many months.

Could this possibly create a conflict of interest as far as properly investing in the cornerstone NBA franchise at a critical moment in the current contention arc of the storied franchise? Based on what we are hearing out of team co-governor Wyc Grousbeck in an interview with WEEI’s Greg Hill Show that the team is considering loading up on talent even more, that does not seem to be an issue moving forward.

“What I want to do is win a ring, another one when we’re in the prime here over the next five years,” related Grousbeck to the hosts.

“We’ve got the makings here with Jaylen (Brown) and Jayson (Tatum), and we’ve got Marcus (Smart) and Rob (Williams III),” continued the Celtics co-governor.

“Hopefully, they can keep developing, that Rob can develop, and so on, which he has.”

“But I said (to the front office), ‘Don’t do anything this year for a quick bandaid that’s going to mess up the next four years,” related Grousbeck.

“This feels like we’re going to build into this thing. Now. It’s, it’s actually caught fire over the last couple months, everybody’s feeling great. But anyway, I tried to take the pressure off this year for the guys and say, ‘Settle in, there’s not going to be any panic from me or my partners, there’s not going to be anything other than let’s go relentlessly do everything we can to build this team’. Everybody except for Al Horford. And now Daniel Theis is in his late twenties and thirties. But everybody else was like 24, 25 on this team, and, and so we are positioned, and we’re going to keep this thing together.”

“And we are going to be a problem hopefully for people. I think,” the Celtics owner added with an almost audible smirk.”

If the next several years look anything like the second half of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Boston Basketball Partners executive may very well be right.

Story continues

And if they add even more talent to this team that fits its identity and ethos?

Better book the Duck Boat parade now, at least in our estimation.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

