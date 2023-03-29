‘We’re all competitors.’ DJ Wagner leads future UK contingent as MVP of McDonald’s game.

One of the most competitive editions of the McDonald’s All-American boys’ basketball game took place Tuesday night inside the Toyota Center in Houston, and a future Kentucky Wildcat was at the heart of a big comeback win.

DJ Wagner scored all 19 of his points in the second half to help lead the East team to a 109-106 victory over the West in the annual showcase of the best high school players in the United States.

Wagner didn’t complete the comeback effort alone, though. He had significant help from two other future UK players on the East team: Aaron Bradshaw and Justin Edwards.

Reed Sheppard, the lone UK signee on the West team, also had several nice individual moments in what was a measuring-stick showing for the in-state recruit against top national competition.

While the actual game is rarely the best evaluation period for prospects during an event like McDonald’s All-American week, Tuesday night was an exception. The game was played with far more defensive intensity and overall basketball discipline than is usually seen during showcase events, making the quality performances logged by the quartet of Kentucky signees all the more impressive.

Here’s a player-by-player breakdown of what each future Kentucky player — center Aaron Bradshaw, small forward Justin Edwards and guards DJ Wagner and Reed Sheppard — did in Tuesday night’s game.

Aaron Bradshaw (East)

Stats: 18 points on 4-for-9 shooting from the field (10-for-13 from the free-throw line), eight rebounds.

Analysis: Bradshaw showed off his improved offensive attack over the course of Tuesday night’s game.

The 7-footer took several long-distance jump shots (and perhaps some ill-advised turnaround fadeaways), and maintained an active presence around the rim when battling for loose balls, especially in the closing moments of a tight game.

Aaron Bradshaw, who finished with 18 points in the McDonald’s All-American Game, made 10 of 13 free-throw attempts.

Kentucky signee Aaron Bradshaw was active offensively and defensively in the East’s victory on Tuesday night.

Bradshaw applied pressure in the paint and got to the foul line more than any other player in the contest.

His offensive face-up game in the paint still needs polishing, but the strides Bradshaw has made as a floor-spacing big were evident.

He even collected a steal on defense, and hit the ground multiple times to battle for loose balls.

Bradshaw came the closest of anyone in the game to recording a double-double.

Justin Edwards (East)

Stats: 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field (1-of-4 on three-pointers), five rebounds, two assists, two steals.

Analysis: One of two future Wildcats to start the game, Edwards’ offensive success came in fits and spurts.

A significant high point was when he rattled off seven points within the first three minutes of the second quarter.

Kentucky signee Justin Edwards (3) had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in helping lead the East to victory.

There was also a highlight-reel worthy sequence where Edwards went from defense to offense with a steal, fast-break dribble and Euro step move, before making a layup.

Edwards also assisted on what proved to be the game-winning basket, as he found Wagner with a line-breaking pass for an easy dunk with 30 seconds to go.

DJ Wagner (East)

Stats: 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the field (3-for-7 on three-pointers), three assists, two steals.

Analysis: Even before his second-half scoring explosion, Wagner made history Tuesday night.

He became the first third-generation McDonald’s All-American, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Milt (1981) and father Dajuan (2001).

Milt is the director of player development and alumni relations for the Louisville men’s basketball program, and Dajuan previously played for Kentucky head coach John Calipari at Memphis.

“It’s a blessing man, just to sit here and watch. It brings back great memories,” Milt Wagner said during an in-game interview with ESPN. “I look at it as a blessing for our family. My kids have put in the work to be in this game, so I’m very proud of them.”

DJ Wagner scored all 19 of his points in the second half to lead the East team to victory.

While Wagner didn’t score until midway through the third quarter, he didn’t stop once he got going.

Wagner connected on three three-pointers in the game, and also led all East players with three assists.

The chemistry between Wagner and Edwards was apparent, as the pair connected on several scoring combinations.

Wagner also showed poise down the stretch: His breakaway dunk with 30 seconds left, assisted by Edwards, gave the East a one-point lead. After the West missed two free throws, it was Wagner who went to the foul line and iced the game with two more points.

Wagner was named the co-MVP, along with Southern California-bound Isaiah Collier (25 points) of the West.

“It was a good experience. I’m just honored to be able to come out here and step on the court with these guys on this stage,” DJ Wagner said in a postgame interview with ESPN. “We said that we were all going to come out here and compete. Because that’s what we do, we’re all competitors. And that’s what we did.”

Reed Sheppard (West)

Stats: Four points on 2-for-3 shooting from the field, four rebounds, three assists, two steals.

Analysis: Of the four Kentucky signees who were named McDonald’s All-Americans, Sheppard probably had the most to prove this week.

While moments existed this season for the in-state star from North Laurel to display his talents against nationally ranked players and teams, those opportunities were few and far between.

This week was a chance for Sheppard to test himself against elite prospects, and he graded out fine.

Sheppard showcased his signature passing ability on multiple occasions and had a sequence of two consecutive steals, with a breakaway dunk sandwiched in between.

Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard, from North Laurel High School, takes part in Monday’s Powerade Jam Fest as part of McDonald’s All-American Game week activities. Sheppard finished Tuesday night’s game with four points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Sheppard logged the least playing time (12:52) of anyone in the game, but still produced a balanced stat sheet.

“It’s a once in a lifetime moment,” Sheppard said during an in-game interview with ESPN. “To be able to be here and play with all these great players. And with my parents and my family up in the stands behind me, it’s awesome and I couldn’t be more happy to be here.”

Sheppard was also asked during the interview what he hopes to bring to Kentucky as a college freshman.

“Just a happy dude that’s going to do anything that he can to win,” Sheppard said. “I’ll do whatever it takes. Whatever the coaches tell me, whatever I need to do for my teammates. Just going to go in and do whatever I can to win and hopefully get a national championship.”

West tops East in girls’ game

The West team defeated the East, 110-102, in the McDonald’s All-American girls’ game, which took place prior to the boys’ game.

The co-MVPs were point guard Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame signee), who had 26 points, eight steals and five assists, and Juju Watkins (Southern California signee), who had 25 points, five rebounds and five steals.

Hidalgo’s 26 points were a record for a single player in the game. Watkins’ 25 points matched the previous record, which was held by former Oregon guard and current New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu.

There were no future Kentucky Wildcats or Louisville Cardinals in the McDonald’s All-American girls’ game, nor were there any players who played high school basketball in Kentucky.