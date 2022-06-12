Wendy’s Menu Drops a Classic to Add a New Favorite

Wendy’s Menu Drops a Classic to Add a New Favorite

by

The fast-food game now centers on innovation. Instead of offering stable menu that’s always the same no matter where you eat it — a model McDonald’s (MCD) – Get McDonald’s Corporation Report made famous — fast-food chains now have to endlessly rotate in new limited-time-offers (LTOs) to keep people excited.

Yes, some people just want a Big Mac and some fries, but in a hyper competitive markets, chains generally need something to bring in a crowd beyond their regulars. That’s an area where Yum! Brands (YUM) – Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chains Taco Bell and KFC have been market leaders. Those fast-food restaurants have given us two different variations for fried chicken substitutes for a bun/taco.