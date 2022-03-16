Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

Wendy’s Follows McDonald’s, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

by

Wendy’s (WEN) – Get Wendy’s Company Report has built its business on value as much, if not more, as it has attracted customers based on its promise of fresh, never-frozen beef. Much as McDonald’s (MCD) – Get McDonald’s Corporation Report has used variations of its dollar menu to drive sales, Wendy’s has used its 4 for $4 deal and other special offers to drive sales.

Value plays a key role in fast food. Sure, people enjoy eating at Wendy’s and McDonald’s, but they also like getting a full meal for a $5 bill and getting change back.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.