Wendy’s Biggest Shareholder Trian Explores a Takeover of the Burger Chain

Wendy’s
shares soared in premarket trading Wednesday after its largest shareholder, Trian Fund Management ,said that it is considering a potential takeover bid for the burger chain.
Trian, the investment vehicle of billionaire Nelson Peltz, said that it had advised the board of Wendy’s (ticker: WEN) that it intends to “explore and evaluate” a transaction, alone or with third parties to “enhance shareholder value”, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Tuesday.
A potential transaction could include an acquisition, business combination or other deal that would result in control of Wendy’s, according to the filing.
Wendy’s said in a statement that its board “will carefully review any proposal submitted by Trian Partners”.
Trian owns 19.4% of Wendy’s stock, making it the company’s largest shareholder, according to the filing. Trian is led by Peltz, Peter May, and Ed Garden. Peltz is also the chairman of Wendy’s board, while May is vice chairman.
Stifel analyst Chris O’Cull said that a transaction that offered investors a price in the low $20 range would be “feasible and compelling” for investors.
Wendy’s has done a good job of following through on its breakfast, digital, and international initiatives, O’Cull said in a research note to clients on Wednesday. But the company has “been unable to convince investors it offers a compelling secular growth thesis,” the analyst said.
“Many of Wendy’s competitors are larger platforms spreading rising costs across a growing restaurant portfolio to improve unit economics and achieve higher growth rates, consequently earning a premium valuation,” O’Cull wrote.
Shares of Wendy’s, which have fallen more than 31% so far this year, rose 8.1% to $17.59 in premarket trading.
