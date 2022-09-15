Wendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility “To Focus On Her Health” – The Hamden Journal

Wendy Williams is preparing her comeback to media but before that happens, the talk show host has reportedly checked into a wellness facility to oversee her “overall health issues.”

“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast,” her publicist Shawn Zanotti said in a statement provided to People. “Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

Williams’ ongoing health concerns kept her away from returning to television. Ahead of the premiere of her talk show in the fall of 2021, William tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 and reportedly had complications of Graves’ Disease. The premiere of the season was pushed back numerous times before production opted to move forward without Williams.

Over the course of the season, celebrity guests took turns in Williams’ purple chair guest-hosting. Earlier this year, it was confirmed Williams would not be returning to her namesake talk show for the season.

After 13 years, The Wendy Williams Show ended with producers at Debmar-Mercury moving forward with a revamped talk show fronted by Sherri Shepherd. The latter had been a frequent guest host while Williams was on leave.

On the final episode of the daytime talk show, Shepherd gave a nod to Williams for all the years on television.

“Because there is nobody like Wendy Williams,” Shepherd said. “From her days on the radio to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the ‘Queen of all Media.’ If you think about it, Wendy Williams changed daytime talk with her unique take, her one-of-a-kind celebrity interviews, the signature ‘Ask Wendy’ segments and of course, y’all, her famous ‘How you doin’?’ Absolutely. And I wanna say, Miss Wendy, you are an icon and you are loved by so many, so many.”