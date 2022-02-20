Wendy Williams Celebrates with Her Dad on His 91st Birthday: ‘Most Relaxing Way Possible’

Wendy Williams and father Thomas Williams

Lars Niki/Getty; Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Wendy Williams is still a daddy’s girl.

The TV host, 57, shared a couple sweet photos of herself and her father, Thomas Williams Sr., on Instagram in honor of his 91st birthday.

In one of the photos, Wendy can be seen holding her dad’s hand while the two are sitting next to each other in separate chairs. The second snap shows Thomas, a retired English teacher and school principal, smiling and listening to his daughter, who appeared to be in good spirits.

She wrote in the caption, “Daddy’s 91st birthday! Enjoying it in the most relaxing way possible 🥳.”

The post was shared on her new Instagram account @therealwendywilliamsonline, which she launched earlier this week.

Wendy previously posted a five-minute video on Thursday to mark her return to social media after taking a hiatus due to a series of health struggles. In the clip filmed by her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., she discussed her mother, Shirley Williams, who died in December 2020, while taking a stroll on a Florida beach.

While it is unclear when this video was actually shot — Wendy references her deceased mother in the present and misrepresents her own age throughout — a publicist who says they are acting as her rep told Page Six the clip was filmed Wednesday and that the television star misspoke.

Wendy Williams

Santiago Felipe/Getty Wendy Williams

In the video, Kevin, 21, said the TV icon is “taking a break from everything,” to which she clarified it’s only “a break from New York.”

“New York is fast-paced, which I love,” said Wendy, whose talk show is based in New York City. “I love [it] here in Florida as much as I do New York, but they are two very different things and people. But New York is my heart, and Florida is a beautiful place — beautiful, regular. Sometimes weird in a good way. Aren’t we all, weird in a good way?”

At one point, Kevin asked about the rumors surrounding her health issues. He said, “A lot of people have been wondering what you’ve been up to and they’ve been saying [sic] their prayers out and everything. What do you have to say to those people who think you’re up to whatever it is?”

“Excuse me, I am going back stronger. At 56 years old, there are things that happen to people,” Williams said, though she turned 57 in July.

“I would say things usually start about 40 and they go up from there, you know?” she continued. “So you’ve got to eat the right food.”

In addition to her health battles, Wendy also is involved in a legal dispute with Wells Fargo. In a letter to the court obtained by PEOPLE, she claims the bank has “denied [her] any access, whether online or otherwise, to her financial accounts, assets, and statements” for more than two weeks.

The documents state that Wells Fargo currently has “several million dollars” of Wendy’s funds in its possession. The bank, in its filings to the court, said it froze the funds because “Wells Fargo has strong reason to believe that [Wendy] is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.” It does not specify who or what is exploiting or unduly influencing Williams.